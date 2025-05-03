Wait Till Next IPL Is Over, Sunil Gavaskar Comments Regarding Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s India Debut

Hyderabad: Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the fans need to be patient with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and not consider rushing him for a debut in the Indian national team. Suryavanshi created a historic moment in the IPL as he became the youngest cricketer to debut in the tournament at the age of 14.

In the fixture against Gujarat Titans, the left-handed batter scored the second-fastest hundred in the IPL history and became the youngest cricketer to hit a hundred in T20 cricket. Many have hailed him for his outstanding performances in the tournament while some fans are looking at him as someone who can play for the national side.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has opined that it still needs to be seen if the young batter suffers from second season syndrome.

"I think we must be patient. In any sport, when you're a newcomer, people don't know much about you. The second season syndrome is the one that you've got to look for. The second season, when you're a little bit more recognised, you see all the big hitters who did so well last season,” he said during an exclusive interview with India Today.

"This time around, bowlers and the support staff have decided what to do or what to bowl, where not to bowl. This is the reason why some of the successes of last season have not been as successful this time around. The second season is really what we should be looking at. And of course, he's got a whole season of maybe red-ball cricket also before the next IPL. And so let's wait till the next IPL," said Gavaskar.

So far, Suryavanshi has amassed 151 runs from four innings with an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 209.72. While opening the innings, he has been impressive for the franchise so far. And has grabbed the limelight with his performances.