Sunil Chhetri Returns To Indian Football Team For Asian Cup Qualifiers
After missing the CAFA Nations Cup, Sunil Chhetri is set to return to the Indian football team for the Asian Cup Qualifiers match.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sunil Chhetri continues to be part of the Indian football team as the senior pro has been recalled to the 23-member squad for the away match against Singapore in the final round of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Group C.
India will be travelling to Singapore to play against them at the National Stadium on October 9, as the match will kick off at 5 PM IST.
India have been training in Bengaluru since September 20 to prepare for the double-header against Singapore. The home fixture will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The team will depart for Singapore on the morning of October 6 and will land at their destination in the evening.
#BlueTigers head coach Khalid Jamil names India’s 23-member travelling squad to Singapore for the #ACQ2027 game on October 9 🇸🇬⚔️🇮🇳— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 5, 2025
More details 🔗
India currently stands at the bottom of Group C, earning one point from two matches. On the other hand, Singapore is at the top with a tally of four points. The team that will top the group will earn a direct entry in the AFC Asian Cup 2027, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.
India’s newly appointed head coach, Khalid Jamil, said that they are looking forward to one step at a time and are not looking too far ahead.
“We are not looking at the overall picture at the moment. There are still four matches to go, and the next one against Singapore is the most important for us right now. We cannot look too far ahead – we must go one step at a time.”
Two players - goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari and forward Muhammed Suhail are in reserves for the match on October 14.
India squad for Singapore match
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Defenders: Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan
Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam
Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.