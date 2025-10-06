ETV Bharat / sports

Sunil Chhetri Returns To Indian Football Team For Asian Cup Qualifiers

Hyderabad: Sunil Chhetri continues to be part of the Indian football team as the senior pro has been recalled to the 23-member squad for the away match against Singapore in the final round of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Group C.

India will be travelling to Singapore to play against them at the National Stadium on October 9, as the match will kick off at 5 PM IST.

India have been training in Bengaluru since September 20 to prepare for the double-header against Singapore. The home fixture will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The team will depart for Singapore on the morning of October 6 and will land at their destination in the evening.

India currently stands at the bottom of Group C, earning one point from two matches. On the other hand, Singapore is at the top with a tally of four points. The team that will top the group will earn a direct entry in the AFC Asian Cup 2027, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

India’s newly appointed head coach, Khalid Jamil, said that they are looking forward to one step at a time and are not looking too far ahead.