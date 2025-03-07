Sunil Chhetri Reverses Retirement; To Be Back In Action During FIFA’s March Window

Hyderabad: India’s record goal-scorer and prolific striker, Sunil Chhetri, has come out of retirement and will join the Indian squad during the FIFA’s international window in March. He will be part of the Indian squad for a friendly match against Maldives on March 19, and then they will face Bangladesh in the third round qualifiers of the Asia Cup 2027. Earlier, the 40-year-old had retired from international football in June 2024.

India coach Manolo Mrquez revealed that he asked Chhetri to make a comeback as he wanted to strengthen the squad for the upcoming Asian Cup 2027 qualification.

"The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the National Team. He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad."

The Indian football star decided to bid farewell to his international career on June 6 after spending 19 years in the national colours. He had made an announcement that he will be retiring from the international arena after the fixture against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on their ‘X’ handle about Chhetri’s return to the field.

Chhetri is known for stepping up in crucial moments for the Indian team and striking the ball into the back of the net often. With a tally of 94 goals, he is the fourth highest goalscorer in the international football only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ali Daei.

Although Chhetri has retired from international football, he continues to play for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). He has scored 12 goals and registered two assists so far in the 2024-25 season.