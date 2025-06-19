Bizarre! Sun Causes Eight-Minute Delay In T20 Blast Game, Batters Forced To Leave The Field

Usually, the cricket matches face interruptions due to rain or showers. However, the T20 Blast 2025 match between Kent Spitfires and Gloucestershire is on Thursday. Goucestershire openers raced off to a confident start before the sunlight halted play at 8:15 PM local time. The openers, Miles Hammond and D’Arcy Short, had to leave the pitch as the light was shining directly into their eyes. Such weather conditions caused an eight-minute delay in the match.

Gloucestershire cricket club confirmed the same on their ‘X’ handle.

“Sun stops play. Rather than rain, the sun is in the eyes of the batters. For the safety of the players, the sides have come off the pitch. Score remains 29/0 [3.2],” the post read.

Harry Finch and skipper Sam Billing played a knock of 42 and 38 runs respectively, helping Kent Spitfires post 157/9 on the scoreboard after deciding to bat first. Gloucestershire successfully chased down the target in 18.2 overs with seven wickets in hand despite the interruption. Skipper Jack Taylor scored 54 runs from 36 deliveries.

Notably, this wasn’t the first instance when Sunlight interrupted play. In 2020, a similar incident occurred during the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan was stopped at McLean Park in Napier. The sun’s angle made it difficult for the batters to spot the ball. The play was stopped until sunset before the home side started their innings. Earlier, the same venue had witnessed a similar interruption in January 2019 during an ODI fixture between New Zealand and India.

Northamptonshire are at the top of the points table in the North Group with six victories from seven matches. Surrey is at the top of the points table in the South Group with five wins from seven matches and a tally of 20 points.