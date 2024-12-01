ETV Bharat / sports

Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Bihar's Suman Kumar Take All 10 Wickets In An Innings

Bihar: Bihar pacer Suman Kumar claimed all 10 wickets in an innings of a four-day match. Suman Kumar achieved the historic feat during the clash between Bihar and Rajasthan in the ongoing Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Suman bowled 33.5 overs during Rajasthan's first innings and finished with figures of 10/53 with a staggering 20 maiden overs. He maintained a dot ball frequency of 1.11% and conceded runs at an economy rate of 1.57.

The 10 victims were Parth Yadav, Manay Katariya, Toshit, Mohit Bhagtani, Anas, Sachin Sharma, Akash Mundel, Jatin, Aabhas Shrimali, Dhruv, and Gulab Singh. Notably, Suman also claimed a hat-trick on his way to the 10-wicket haul. Suman dismissed Mohit Bhagtani on the fourth delivery of the 36th over and then trapped Anas in front of the stumps on the next ball. On his hat-trick delivery, he bowled Sachin Sharma, who came in to bat at number six for Rajasthan, shattering the stumps.

Suman's exceptional spell allowed Bihar to restrict Rajasthan to a below-par total of 182 runs. Bihar bowlers showcased great discipline as they conceded just 10 extras. Earlier, the host had set the tone with a commanding first-innings total of 467, courtesy of Dipesh Gupta (183 not out) and Prithvi Raj (128) centuries where Sumar had contributed with 22 runs off 56 balls.