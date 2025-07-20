ETV Bharat / sports

Sulakshan Kulkarni Named Oman Deputy Head Coach

This will be Sulakshan Kulkarni's second international assignment after Nepal. Kulkarni says it's an excellent opportunity for him to develop the team.

Sulakshan Kulkarni Named Oman Deputy Head Coach
Sulakshan Kulkarni (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

Updated : July 20, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Former Mumbai wicket-keeper Sulakshan Kulkarni was on Sunday named as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men's National Team.

A prolific coach, Kulkarni, who resides in Thane, has worn several hats in his long coaching stint.

In a post on X, Oman Cricket said, "We’re pleased to welcome Sulakshan Kulkarni as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men’s National Team!"

"A seasoned coach with a wealth of domestic and international experience, Kulkarni brings depth and able leadership to our coaching setup as we prepare for the upcoming journey on the global stage," Oman Cricket said.

Kulkarni has been the head coach of domestic giants Mumbai, winning the coveted Ranji Trophy 42 times. He has also been the head coach of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Vidarbha teams.

For record, former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Dileep Mendis is the head coach of Oman.

"It is great opportunity for me to work with an international team and develop it," Kulkarni told ETV Bharat soon after his appointment.

Kulkarni has also been the batting coach of Nepal in the past and the assignment with Oman will be his second with an international team.

During his playing days, Kulkarni played 65 First Class matches and 13 List A Games. He has guided Mumbai to its 40th Ranji Trophy title in the 2012-13 season when he was the team's head coach.

Read more

  1. Manolo Marquez Likely To Request AIFF To Remove Him As Indian Head Coach
  2. IND vs ENG: Two Spinners And Mystery Over Bumrah’s Presence, Ryan ten Doeschate Hints At Playing XI

Hyderabad: Former Mumbai wicket-keeper Sulakshan Kulkarni was on Sunday named as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men's National Team.

A prolific coach, Kulkarni, who resides in Thane, has worn several hats in his long coaching stint.

In a post on X, Oman Cricket said, "We’re pleased to welcome Sulakshan Kulkarni as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men’s National Team!"

"A seasoned coach with a wealth of domestic and international experience, Kulkarni brings depth and able leadership to our coaching setup as we prepare for the upcoming journey on the global stage," Oman Cricket said.

Kulkarni has been the head coach of domestic giants Mumbai, winning the coveted Ranji Trophy 42 times. He has also been the head coach of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Vidarbha teams.

For record, former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Dileep Mendis is the head coach of Oman.

"It is great opportunity for me to work with an international team and develop it," Kulkarni told ETV Bharat soon after his appointment.

Kulkarni has also been the batting coach of Nepal in the past and the assignment with Oman will be his second with an international team.

During his playing days, Kulkarni played 65 First Class matches and 13 List A Games. He has guided Mumbai to its 40th Ranji Trophy title in the 2012-13 season when he was the team's head coach.

Read more

  1. Manolo Marquez Likely To Request AIFF To Remove Him As Indian Head Coach
  2. IND vs ENG: Two Spinners And Mystery Over Bumrah’s Presence, Ryan ten Doeschate Hints At Playing XI
Last Updated : July 20, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SULAKSHAN KULKARNIOMAN DEPUTY HEAD COACHOMAN CRICKETSULAKSHAN KULKARNI HEAD COACH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.