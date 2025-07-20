Sulakshan Kulkarni Named Oman Deputy Head Coach

Hyderabad: Former Mumbai wicket-keeper Sulakshan Kulkarni was on Sunday named as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men's National Team.
A prolific coach, Kulkarni, who resides in Thane, has worn several hats in his long coaching stint.
In a post on X, Oman Cricket said, "We’re pleased to welcome Sulakshan Kulkarni as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men’s National Team!"
📢 Official Announcement— Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) July 20, 2025
We’re pleased to welcome Sulakshan Kulkarni as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men’s National Team! 🇴🇲🏏
A seasoned coach with a wealth of domestic and international experience, Kulkarni brings depth and able leadership to our coaching setup as we… pic.twitter.com/L1polILsxj
"A seasoned coach with a wealth of domestic and international experience, Kulkarni brings depth and able leadership to our coaching setup as we prepare for the upcoming journey on the global stage," Oman Cricket said.
Kulkarni has been the head coach of domestic giants Mumbai, winning the coveted Ranji Trophy 42 times. He has also been the head coach of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Vidarbha teams.
For record, former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Dileep Mendis is the head coach of Oman.
"It is great opportunity for me to work with an international team and develop it," Kulkarni told ETV Bharat soon after his appointment.
Kulkarni has also been the batting coach of Nepal in the past and the assignment with Oman will be his second with an international team.
During his playing days, Kulkarni played 65 First Class matches and 13 List A Games. He has guided Mumbai to its 40th Ranji Trophy title in the 2012-13 season when he was the team's head coach.
Read more