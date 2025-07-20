ETV Bharat / sports

Sulakshan Kulkarni Named Oman Deputy Head Coach

Hyderabad: Former Mumbai wicket-keeper Sulakshan Kulkarni was on Sunday named as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men's National Team.

A prolific coach, Kulkarni, who resides in Thane, has worn several hats in his long coaching stint.

In a post on X, Oman Cricket said, "We’re pleased to welcome Sulakshan Kulkarni as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men’s National Team!"

"A seasoned coach with a wealth of domestic and international experience, Kulkarni brings depth and able leadership to our coaching setup as we prepare for the upcoming journey on the global stage," Oman Cricket said.