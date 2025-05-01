ETV Bharat / sports

Sudirman Cup Finals 2025: Anupama, Karunakaran Shine As India End Campaign With Win

New Delhi: Youngsters Anupama Upadhyaya and Satish Karunakaran gave a glimpse of India’s bench strength in the singles categories, leading from the front to help the team beat England 3-2 in their last Group D match in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 in Xiamen, China on Thursday.

Having lost their first round matches, India were out of contention for the knockout stage and decided to field the young players against England. Former women’s singles national champion Anupama rose to the occasion and gave the team a winning start by beating Miu Ngan 21-16, 21-12.

Sathish then fought back from a game down against Harry Huang, winning 18-21, 22-20, 21-13 to give the team a 2-0 lead. The National Games gold medallist struggled to find his rhythm in the opening game and had to save a match point in the second before getting the better of World No. 95 Huang.