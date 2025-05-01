ETV Bharat / sports

Sudirman Cup Finals 2025: Anupama, Karunakaran Shine As India End Campaign With Win

Tanisha Crasto & Shruti Mishra wrapped up the win with a win in women’s doubles.

Tanisha Crasto & Shruti Mishra wrapped up the win with a win in women’s doubles.
Sathish Karunakaran and Adya Variyath (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 9:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Youngsters Anupama Upadhyaya and Satish Karunakaran gave a glimpse of India’s bench strength in the singles categories, leading from the front to help the team beat England 3-2 in their last Group D match in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 in Xiamen, China on Thursday.

Having lost their first round matches, India were out of contention for the knockout stage and decided to field the young players against England. Former women’s singles national champion Anupama rose to the occasion and gave the team a winning start by beating Miu Ngan 21-16, 21-12.

Sathish then fought back from a game down against Harry Huang, winning 18-21, 22-20, 21-13 to give the team a 2-0 lead. The National Games gold medallist struggled to find his rhythm in the opening game and had to save a match point in the second before getting the better of World No. 95 Huang.

The women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra wrapped up the tie for India with a 21-17, 21-17 win over Lizzie Tolman and Estelle van Leeuwen. England then clinched the men’s doubles and mixed doubles rubbers to give respectability to the score line.

Results:

India beat England 3-2 (Anupama Upadhyaya bt Miu Ngan 21-16, 21-12; Sathish Karunakaran bt Harry Huang 18-21, 22-20, 21-13; Tanisha Crasto/Shruti Mishra bt Lizzie Tolman/Estelle van Leeuwen 21-17, 21-17; Hariharan Amsakarunan/R Ruban Kumar lost to Rory Easton/Alex Green 14-21, 21-11, 13-21; Sathish Karunakaran/Adya Variyath lost to Callum Hemming/Estelle van Leeuwen 21-11, 13-21, 22-24.

New Delhi: Youngsters Anupama Upadhyaya and Satish Karunakaran gave a glimpse of India’s bench strength in the singles categories, leading from the front to help the team beat England 3-2 in their last Group D match in the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 in Xiamen, China on Thursday.

Having lost their first round matches, India were out of contention for the knockout stage and decided to field the young players against England. Former women’s singles national champion Anupama rose to the occasion and gave the team a winning start by beating Miu Ngan 21-16, 21-12.

Sathish then fought back from a game down against Harry Huang, winning 18-21, 22-20, 21-13 to give the team a 2-0 lead. The National Games gold medallist struggled to find his rhythm in the opening game and had to save a match point in the second before getting the better of World No. 95 Huang.

The women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra wrapped up the tie for India with a 21-17, 21-17 win over Lizzie Tolman and Estelle van Leeuwen. England then clinched the men’s doubles and mixed doubles rubbers to give respectability to the score line.

Results:

India beat England 3-2 (Anupama Upadhyaya bt Miu Ngan 21-16, 21-12; Sathish Karunakaran bt Harry Huang 18-21, 22-20, 21-13; Tanisha Crasto/Shruti Mishra bt Lizzie Tolman/Estelle van Leeuwen 21-17, 21-17; Hariharan Amsakarunan/R Ruban Kumar lost to Rory Easton/Alex Green 14-21, 21-11, 13-21; Sathish Karunakaran/Adya Variyath lost to Callum Hemming/Estelle van Leeuwen 21-11, 13-21, 22-24.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA AT SUDIRMAN CUP FINALINDIA VS ENGLANDINDIAN BADMINTON PLAYERSSUDIRMAN CUP FINALS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.