‘This Could Be Kohli’s Last…’: Stuart Broad Makes Huge Claim

Hyderabad: Former England bowler Stuart Board has made a bold claim regarding Virat Kohli’s career saying India’s tour to England in 2025 could be his last tour to English soil.

India are sitting at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table currently after winning the Test series against Bangladesh by 2-0. Next, India will host New Zealand in a three-match Test series.

As part of the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India will tour England next year to play a five-match Test series. India and England played a Test series earlier this year where the former won it by 4-1.

Reflecting on the 2025 Test series between India and England, Broad predicted that it could be the last tour of Kohli in England.

“I think it’s going to be an absolute crackerjack of a series. This could be Virat’s last tour of England. They’ve got so much talent and so much depth and England are slightly more youthful and less experienced but have a huge amount of talent and play this front-foot style of cricket,” Broad said at an event to support the launch of Inside Lord's, as quoted by Nottingham Post.

The England pacer also reflected on India’s historic win at Lord’s in 2021 and said the defeat hurt very much to the English side.

“Don’t underestimate how much it hurt England when India won at Lord’s (in 2021) and drew the series. It was an aggressive test match, Mohammed Siraj bowled fantastically well on the final day, a drier pitch and just getting that bit of movement," he added.