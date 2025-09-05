Teachers Day Special: Four Teachers From Junagadh Who Are Shaping Up Students Sports Career

ETV Bharat / sports

Junagadh: Teachers play an important role in an individual’s life. Four teachers in Gujarat are shaping the future of youngsters who aim to pursue a career in sports. Irfan Garana, Altaf Sida, Hinaben Waja and Mitulkumar Jildia are giving sports training to their children, and their experience at the national level is also handy in shaping up their careers. Today, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, we take a look at the works of these teachers in shaping the careers of players in sports.

In the words of Chanakya, a teacher is never ordinary. Four teachers of Junagadh with extraordinary talent, are training the students from different schools in sports are training the students studying in different schools. These coaches are preparing excellent sports players in school. Altaf Sida, Hinaben Waja, Mitul Jildia and Irfan Gharana have performed very well in sports like shotput, handball, carrom, table tennis, long jump and badminton during their playing days. All four teachers have also won various medals by participating in various competitions held at the national level.

Except for Hinaben Waja, who works as a teacher in a government primary school in Junagadh district, all four players have been successful at the state and national level in long jump and running. Hinaben Waja is still trying to encourage the children studying in her school towards the sports of their choice and make the students proficient in various sports. Irfan Gharana, a teacher from Junagadh, has also performed very well in shot put and is a national-level champion. He has also won a silver medal in the national-level competition.