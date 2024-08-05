ETV Bharat / sports

Story Of Legend Who Won More Gold Medals Than 162 Countries In Olympics

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The most decorated athlete in the history of the Olympics, Michel Phelps is one of the elite swimmers around the globe. His Olympic medal tally is more than 162 countries. Know more about the athlete in the article.

Paris 2024 Olympics
File Photo: Michael Phelps (AFP)

Hyderabad: The Olympics is the biggest sporting spectacle around the globe and athletes around the world always attempt to excel in various sports. Some of them create a legacy with exceptional performances and create a legacy. USA athlete Michael Phelps is one of those names as he has won 28 Olympic medals. Phelps’ tally includes 23 gold, 3 silver medals and two bronze medals.

Phelps’ tally of 23 gold medals is more than that of 162 countries. For example, India has managed to win only 10 gold medals so far in the history of the Olympics which is even less than half of what the USA swimmer has won.

Phelps’ career kicked off in the 2000 Sydney Olympics where he competed at the age of 15. He failed to win any medal in that edition and finished the 200m Butterfly race in the fifth position. However, he stitched a series of sensational performances from Athens in 2004 to ink his name as one of the history makers in the sport.

The USA swimmer won six gold medals and two bronze medals in the Athens 2004 and followed it up with eight gold medals in the Beijing 2008. Four years later, he won four golds and two silver continuing his dominance in the swimming pool. Finally, in his last Olympics in Rio, Phelps signed off the Olympic Games with five golds and one silver to his name.

Phelps is one of the richest athletes across the globe with an estimated net worth of $100 million (Rs 837 Crore).

Hyderabad: The Olympics is the biggest sporting spectacle around the globe and athletes around the world always attempt to excel in various sports. Some of them create a legacy with exceptional performances and create a legacy. USA athlete Michael Phelps is one of those names as he has won 28 Olympic medals. Phelps’ tally includes 23 gold, 3 silver medals and two bronze medals.

Phelps’ tally of 23 gold medals is more than that of 162 countries. For example, India has managed to win only 10 gold medals so far in the history of the Olympics which is even less than half of what the USA swimmer has won.

Phelps’ career kicked off in the 2000 Sydney Olympics where he competed at the age of 15. He failed to win any medal in that edition and finished the 200m Butterfly race in the fifth position. However, he stitched a series of sensational performances from Athens in 2004 to ink his name as one of the history makers in the sport.

The USA swimmer won six gold medals and two bronze medals in the Athens 2004 and followed it up with eight gold medals in the Beijing 2008. Four years later, he won four golds and two silver continuing his dominance in the swimming pool. Finally, in his last Olympics in Rio, Phelps signed off the Olympic Games with five golds and one silver to his name.

Phelps is one of the richest athletes across the globe with an estimated net worth of $100 million (Rs 837 Crore).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MICHAEL PHELPSMICHAEL PHELPS OLYMPIC MEDALSOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.