Story Of Legend Who Won More Gold Medals Than 162 Countries In Olympics

Hyderabad: The Olympics is the biggest sporting spectacle around the globe and athletes around the world always attempt to excel in various sports. Some of them create a legacy with exceptional performances and create a legacy. USA athlete Michael Phelps is one of those names as he has won 28 Olympic medals. Phelps’ tally includes 23 gold, 3 silver medals and two bronze medals.

Phelps’ tally of 23 gold medals is more than that of 162 countries. For example, India has managed to win only 10 gold medals so far in the history of the Olympics which is even less than half of what the USA swimmer has won.

Phelps’ career kicked off in the 2000 Sydney Olympics where he competed at the age of 15. He failed to win any medal in that edition and finished the 200m Butterfly race in the fifth position. However, he stitched a series of sensational performances from Athens in 2004 to ink his name as one of the history makers in the sport.

The USA swimmer won six gold medals and two bronze medals in the Athens 2004 and followed it up with eight gold medals in the Beijing 2008. Four years later, he won four golds and two silver continuing his dominance in the swimming pool. Finally, in his last Olympics in Rio, Phelps signed off the Olympic Games with five golds and one silver to his name.

Phelps is one of the richest athletes across the globe with an estimated net worth of $100 million (Rs 837 Crore).