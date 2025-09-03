Nalanda: Inspiring Story Of Jai Singh Who Helps Young Athletes Turn Obstacles Into Stepping Stones

ETV Bharat / sports

Patna: Nalanda in Bihar is known as a land of knowledge, as its ancient university radiated wisdom it acquired from its scholars. Now, sports gurus like Jai Singh are striving to add it to the sports map of India. Jai is training children in multiple-sport disciplines sowing seeds of hope in them that one day Nalanda will be known for its contribution in India's sporting arena as well.

With few resources and loads of passion for sports, Jai prevails. His students excel at the national as well as international competitions. The 58-year-old's tale is ripe with dedication and selflessness.

Jai was born to the Khadga Bahadur Singh family in Silav-Kaptia village. He moonlights as a security guard. He has helped 'Rugby girl' Shweta Shahi, Dharmshila alias Beauty and Priyanka Bharti scale greater heights in their games.

Training Roshan Kumar without taking a single penny

Jai Singh, who is almost 60, says that as long as he is alive, he will continue training the children. He also advises today's youth to avoid addiction to mobile phones and step up on the sports field to live a healthy and successful life.

Jai Singh's disciple Roshan Kumar revealed that he has been getting training in netball for two years, and his coach didn’t take a single penny from him.

Roshan’s father, Upendra Yadav, is a farmer, and the family lives in Kaparsari village under the Nursarai block. Under Jai’s training sessions, Roshan has become a national netball player.

Today, after playing in Jai Singh's training centre, he has become a national netball player. Roshan's story is the voice of hundreds of children whose dreams are being given wings by Jai Singh.

Roshan revealed that a boy named Nitish Kumar brought him to Jai Sir.

“A boy named Nitish Kumar from my village brought me to Jai Sir. Sir supported me a lot and also convinced my parents to pursue the sport. When Sir explained to my parents, they also gave me complete freedom to play. Today, they support me completely. I focus both on the study for graduation (semester-5) in Chemistry Honors and the practice of the sport,” he revealed.

Under the training of Jai Singh, Roshan has not only played at the national level, but has also been the captain of the team in the East Zone. Now the young lad has his eyes set on a bigger goal. He now wants to bring a medal for India in the 2028 Olympics.