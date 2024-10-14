Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Steve Smith Will Not Play As An Opener For Australia vs India

Hyderabad: Australia men's cricket teams national selector George Bailey has confirmed that Steve Smith, who opened the innings against West Indies and Pakistan Test series at home after the retirement of ace batter David Warner, will not open the innings for Australia during the eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024. The Australia scheduled to host Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team for five-Test series, starting from November 22, 2024, with Perth Test.

Australia's opening conundrum is wide open after Smith decided to return back to his original No.4 position for the Test series against India. Australia's chief selector George Bailey announced the development on Monday, October 14, and also mentioned that the star all-rounder Cameron Green, who made his Test debut during India's last tour down under, would be out for six months due to his back surgery and will take part in the upcoming BGT trophy.

Smith, who had promoted himself to the opening spot didn't have the perfect as opener, having score only 191 runs in eight innings of four matches at an average of 28.50. He managed to score only one half-century during this period. In contrast, on his usual No. 4 spot, Smith's average is nothing short of extraordinary. He has amassed 5,966 runs with 19 centuries and 26 half-centuries at an average of 61.51 in 111 innings off 67 Tests.

Bailey revealed that captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald have already had conversations with Smith about the same. “Pat, Andrew (McDonald) and Steven Smith have been having ongoing discussions, separate to the untimely injury to Cameron, anyway and I think Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position. Pat and Andrew have confirmed that he will be dropping back down the order for the summer," George Bailey told the press on Monday, October 14.

Notably, Australia white-ball opener Travis Head has already confirmed that he has no interest in opening the batting in the red-ball format.

Australia have named multiple openers for the tour games against India. Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and young prodigy Sam Konstas are expected to be in the running for the opening spot in the India vs Australia Test series.

Australia A squad for Tour matches

Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee and Beau Webster.