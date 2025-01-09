ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith Replaces Pat Cummins As Captain; Australia Announce Squad For Test Series

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

SL vs AUS
File Photo: Steve Smith (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Steve Smith will replace Pat Cummins in the role of leadership for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as Cricket Australia (CA) announced a 16-member squad. Smith will captain the national side in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave and is recovering from an ankle injury.

Right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood is also missing out from the squad as he is recovering from a calf injury while Mitchell Marsh is excluded from the roster. However, both the players will be in reckoning for the ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to start next month.

Travis Head will be the vice-captain of the team which includes Australia’s recent additions to the Test set-up - Beau Webster, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney.

“Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions players may be presented with. This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets we may encounter in each match," said Cricket Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey.

Australia Squad for Sri Lanka series

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Hyderabad: Steve Smith will replace Pat Cummins in the role of leadership for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as Cricket Australia (CA) announced a 16-member squad. Smith will captain the national side in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave and is recovering from an ankle injury.

Right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood is also missing out from the squad as he is recovering from a calf injury while Mitchell Marsh is excluded from the roster. However, both the players will be in reckoning for the ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to start next month.

Travis Head will be the vice-captain of the team which includes Australia’s recent additions to the Test set-up - Beau Webster, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney.

“Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions players may be presented with. This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets we may encounter in each match," said Cricket Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey.

Australia Squad for Sri Lanka series

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STEVE SMITHPAT CUMMINSAUSTRALIA TEST TEAMAUSTRALIA SQUAD FOR SRI LANKAAUSTRALIA VS SRI LANKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.