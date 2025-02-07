SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Steve Smith Become Australia's Highest Test Run Scorer In Asia

Hyderabad: Star batter Steve Smith surpassed legendary Ricky Ponting to become Australia's leading run-scorer in Test cricket in the Asian subcontinent. Smith achieved the milestone on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

Smith became Australia's highest run scorer in the Asian subcontinent just a day after breaking Ponting's record for the most Test catches by an Australian outfielder (197).

The 35-year-old needed 27 runs to attain the feat, overtaking Ponting's tally of 1,889 runs in Asia. Ponting had scored 1,889 runs over 48 innings at an average of 41.97. Smith, however, reached the milestone in just his 42nd innings, boasting an impressive average of 51.08 in Asia.

Smith's expertise in Asia was evident in the first Test, where he registered his fastest Test half-century off just 57 balls, culminating in a magnificent 141. Smith eventually scored his 36th Test hundred and equalled former India skipper and coach Rahul Dravid and England batting stalwart Joe Root's tally. This was his second consecutive Test hundred . His century was his fourth in three matches in Sri Lanka and his seventh overall in Asia, going past Allan Border for the most Test centuries by an Australian in the subcontinent.

With an average above 50 in Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, Smith's consistency has made him one of Australia's finest batters in challenging overseas conditions. However, there remains under Hyderabad: Star batter Steve Smith has surpassed the legendary Ricky Ponting to become Australia’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket within the Asian subcontinent. Smith achieved this milestone on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.