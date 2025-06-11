WTC Final, AUS vs SA: Steve Smith Becomes Overseas Batter With Most Runs In Tests At Lord’s

London: Australian batter Steve Smith added another record to his name by becoming the overseas batter with most runs at the home of cricket, Lords cricket stadium, here. He achieved the incredible milestone on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 between reigning World Champion Australia and South Africa on Wednesday, June 11.

Smith achieved the feat when he reached 51-run dogged innings. He steadied the ship of Australian innings with a fighting fifty off 76 deliveries with 9 fours. However, he eventually fell on 66 runs, edging one to Marco Jansen standing at slip on a delivery bowled by part-time spinner Aiden Markram.

The 36-year-old overtook Australia’s Warren Bardsley's tally of 575 runs (at an average of 115) at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium. In the process, he also surpassed West Indies legend Garfield Sobers and Australian great Sir Donald Bradman. Smith now has 592 runs in his kitty at the Mecca of Cricket with a couple of hundreds and three half centuries.

Earlier in the day, after asking the defending champions to bat, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada picked two wickets each while Aiden Markram claimed a big wicket of Smith as South Africa reduced Australia to 146/5 in 23.2 overs at lunch.

Notably, this is the third WTC Final. New Zealand and Australia both defeated India in the previous final to win the WTC 2021 and WTC 2023 cycles. South Africa are aiming at their first ICC title win in the last 27 years while Australia will look to defend it successfully.