Stats: Five-Time Champions India to Face Unbeaten Australia in U-19 WC Final

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Indian U-19 cricket team is aiming to create history and lift the coveted U-19 World Cup Trophy for the record sixth time on Sunday, when they square off against Australia in the final of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in South Africa's Benoni.

Indian U-19 cricket team is aiming to create history and lift the coveted U-19 World Cup Trophy for the record sixth time on Sunday, when they square off against Australia in the final of the 2024 Under-19 World Cup at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in South Africa's Benoni.

Benoni (South Africa): When the Boys in Blue take the field on Sunday, it will be the third time they will clash with Australia in the Grand Finale of the U19 World Cup.

While India defeated hosts South Africa to make it to the final of the coveted tournament, Australia managed a narrow one-wicket win over Pakistan to book their spot in the final encounter.

For the record, India U-19 have thrashed their Australian counterparts twice in the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, once in 2012, when India won by six wickets and then in 2018 when India emerged triumphant by 8 wickets.

While the 2012 final was played in Townsville on August 26, 2012, the final of the 2018 edition was played at Mr Maunganui. For the record, this will be India's ninth appearance in the summit clash of the prestigious event, they have won the title 5 times.

India first won the title on January 28, 2000, when they defeated hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets at Colombo (SSC). Then in the 2006 edition of the tournament, India faced arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash at Colombo (R Premadasa Stadium) on February 19, but this time it was Pakistan aka the Boys in Green that emerged victorious by 38 runs.

Then in the 2008 edition, the final of which was played on March 2, India defeated South Africa by 12 runs in the summit clash, which was played in Kuala Lumpur. The edition is remembered for the performance of Virat Kohli.

In the 2012 final, India defeated Australia by six wickets. In the 2016 edition, the final was played in Mirpur on February 2 and it was the West Indies which thrashed India by 5 wickets. In the 2018 edition, India won by 8 wickets by defeating Australia. In the 2020 edition, the final was played on February 9 at Potchefstroom and Bangladesh stunned India by three wickets. And in the 2022 edition, the final was played at North Sound in West Indies and India defeated England by four wickets to clinch the title.

Thus India, who have been unbeaten in the tournament, would like to extend their winning streak and continue their sheer dominance.

Road to the Summit Clash for India:

*Defeated Bangladesh by 84 runs (League Stage)

*Defeated Ireland by 201 runs (League Stage)

*Defeated USA by 201 runs (League Stage)

*Defeated New Zealand by 214 runs (Super Six)

*Defeated Nepal by 132 runs (Super Six)

*Defeated South Africa by 2 wickets (Semi Final)

Read More

  1. IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final: India colts aim for glory, face Australia hurdle
  2. Australia Edge out Pakistan by One-Wicket, to Face India in U19 WC Final
  3. India Defeat South Africa by 2 Wickets to Enter U19 World Cup Final

TAGGED:

India U19 vs Australia U192024 Under 19 World Cup finalIndia vs Australia world cup final

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.