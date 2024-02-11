Stats: Five-Time Champions India to Face Unbeaten Australia in U-19 WC Final

Benoni (South Africa): When the Boys in Blue take the field on Sunday, it will be the third time they will clash with Australia in the Grand Finale of the U19 World Cup.

While India defeated hosts South Africa to make it to the final of the coveted tournament, Australia managed a narrow one-wicket win over Pakistan to book their spot in the final encounter.

For the record, India U-19 have thrashed their Australian counterparts twice in the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, once in 2012, when India won by six wickets and then in 2018 when India emerged triumphant by 8 wickets.

While the 2012 final was played in Townsville on August 26, 2012, the final of the 2018 edition was played at Mr Maunganui. For the record, this will be India's ninth appearance in the summit clash of the prestigious event, they have won the title 5 times.

India first won the title on January 28, 2000, when they defeated hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets at Colombo (SSC). Then in the 2006 edition of the tournament, India faced arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash at Colombo (R Premadasa Stadium) on February 19, but this time it was Pakistan aka the Boys in Green that emerged victorious by 38 runs.

Then in the 2008 edition, the final of which was played on March 2, India defeated South Africa by 12 runs in the summit clash, which was played in Kuala Lumpur. The edition is remembered for the performance of Virat Kohli.

In the 2012 final, India defeated Australia by six wickets. In the 2016 edition, the final was played in Mirpur on February 2 and it was the West Indies which thrashed India by 5 wickets. In the 2018 edition, India won by 8 wickets by defeating Australia. In the 2020 edition, the final was played on February 9 at Potchefstroom and Bangladesh stunned India by three wickets. And in the 2022 edition, the final was played at North Sound in West Indies and India defeated England by four wickets to clinch the title.

Thus India, who have been unbeaten in the tournament, would like to extend their winning streak and continue their sheer dominance.

Road to the Summit Clash for India:

*Defeated Bangladesh by 84 runs (League Stage)

*Defeated Ireland by 201 runs (League Stage)

*Defeated USA by 201 runs (League Stage)

*Defeated New Zealand by 214 runs (Super Six)

*Defeated Nepal by 132 runs (Super Six)

*Defeated South Africa by 2 wickets (Semi Final)