No Women's World Cup Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Know The Reason Behind Venue Being Dropped

Hyderabad: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru will not host any matches in the Women’s World Cup 2025 after the Karnataka government refused permission for the hosting, citing security concerns. The state government pointed out the safety concerns flagged in a judicial commission report on June 4 regarding the stampede. According to the media reports, all five matches scheduled to be held at Chinnaswamy will be moved.

Michael D’Cunha commission findings

The decision comes after the cabinet approves of Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission’s findings, which had labelled the venue ‘fundamentally unsafe’ for large-scale events. The commission was formed to probe the IPL victory celebration stampede outside the venue that killed 11 people and injured more than 50. The state cricket Association has hosted over 750 matches across 15 IPL seasons, but the Bengaluru stampede has given a blow to their chances.

The report mentioned that the ‘design and structure’ of the stadium are unsuitable for big crowds. It also points out the inadequate entry and exit points, issues in connectivity to public transport, queuing areas and a minimal space for parking.

State Government Denies Permission To Host Womens World Cup Matches (IANS)

The officials had also alleged the lapses in the crowd management during the mishap. The findings of the probe mentioned that only 79 police personnel were deployed inside the venue, none of them were outside, and there were no ambulances.

This is not the first setback for the stadium. They were denied permission to host the KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy matches as well. Those matches which were to be hosted at Chinnaswamy moved to Mysore at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground.

Matches likely to move to Thiruvananthapuram

The matches which were to be hosted at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are likely to move to the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. However, there hasn’t been any official statement regarding this.

Chinnaswamy stampede

RCB won the IPL trophy for the first time, lifting the 18th edition of the tournament with a victory against Punjab Kings in the final. RCB were planning to go on a victory parade in a vehicle brought to Bengaluru. However, the Bengaluru police didn’t allow it due to the possibility of traffic and security problems.

The plans were changed last minute, and the celebrations were held at the stadium. However, lakhs of people gathered near the ground, and it caused a stampede, resulting in the loss of lives.