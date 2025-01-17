ETV Bharat / sports

Rinku Singh Engaged With Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj

India batter Rinku Singh is set to tie the knot with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj.

Rinku Singh engagement
File Photo: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 6:20 PM IST

Hyderabad: Star India cricketer Rinku Singh is set to get married to Priya Saroj, who is a Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party. According to several media reports, the couple has decided and are expected to get married soon. However, the date is to be out yet.

Rinku Singh got engaged to Priya Saroj

The left-handed batter was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for a value of ₹13 Crores. He will be playing in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England starting from January 22. Her father, Tufani Saroj arrived in Aligarh on Thursday and the two were engaged. Rinku has played two ODIs amassing 55 runs and amassed 507 runs from 30 T20I matches.

Who is Rinku Singh’s Fiance?

Priya Saroj, born on November 23, 1998,in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is one of the youngest leaders to leave an impact in Indian politics. In 2024, She is the daughter of the three-time MP and current MLA Tufani Saroj. She has also worked as a Supreme Court lawyer before entering politics.

Priya won the Lok Sabha election in 2024 and defeated her in Machhlishahr Lok Sabha seat. She secured a victory by a margin by 35,850 votes. Also, she has a BA degree from Delhi University and an LLB from Amity University from Noida.

Rinku was included in the national team as part of the T20 squad but was included in the travelling reserve. Although Rinku hasn’t been a regular member of the national setup, he is included in the Indian national team for the five-match series against England.

Hyderabad: Star India cricketer Rinku Singh is set to get married to Priya Saroj, who is a Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party. According to several media reports, the couple has decided and are expected to get married soon. However, the date is to be out yet.

Rinku Singh got engaged to Priya Saroj

The left-handed batter was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for a value of ₹13 Crores. He will be playing in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England starting from January 22. Her father, Tufani Saroj arrived in Aligarh on Thursday and the two were engaged. Rinku has played two ODIs amassing 55 runs and amassed 507 runs from 30 T20I matches.

Who is Rinku Singh’s Fiance?

Priya Saroj, born on November 23, 1998,in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is one of the youngest leaders to leave an impact in Indian politics. In 2024, She is the daughter of the three-time MP and current MLA Tufani Saroj. She has also worked as a Supreme Court lawyer before entering politics.

Priya won the Lok Sabha election in 2024 and defeated her in Machhlishahr Lok Sabha seat. She secured a victory by a margin by 35,850 votes. Also, she has a BA degree from Delhi University and an LLB from Amity University from Noida.

Rinku was included in the national team as part of the T20 squad but was included in the travelling reserve. Although Rinku hasn’t been a regular member of the national setup, he is included in the Indian national team for the five-match series against England.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RINKU SINGHPRIYA SAROJINDIAN CRICKET TEAMRINKU SINGH ENGAGEMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.