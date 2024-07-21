Star Indian Cricketer Ashwin Tasted Famous Irrutukadai Alva at Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli (Tamilnadu): Famous Indian cricketer and Dindigul Dragons team captain of TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League), Ravichandran Ashwin tasted the famous Irrutukadai Alva at Tirunelveli.

The first Phase of the TNPL cricket series 2024 was held in Salem, Tamilnadu from July 5th to 11th. After that, the 2nd phase of the league concluded in Coimbatore, and the 3rd phase of the league will be held in Tirunelveli. Players from all teams including Dindigul, Salem, Coimbatore, and Trichy have come to Tirunelveli to participate in this tournament.

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who is the captain of the Dindigul Dragons team, also came to Tirunelveli yesterday. Once he reached the city, he went to the famous Irrutukadai alva shop in Nellai Town in the evening hours. He tasted Alva and brought it for his teammates too.

After knowing that Ashwin, who has 516 Test wickets, had come to the Irrutukadai Alva shop, a large number of people gathered in front of the shop and took selfies with the legendary off-spinner.

Ashwin asked the owner of the shop, 'How Tirunelveli Alva is so tasty like this?' with excitement. The world-famous Irrutukadai Alva is available daily only in the evening in Tirunelveli town.

The shop opens at exactly 5 pm. Hundreds of people are usually in line from 3 PM to bring this.