SL vs WI 3rd ODI: Lewis Guides West Indies To Historic Win After 19 Years On His ODI Return

West Indies won the third ODI of the ongoing bilateral series against Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Sunday.

Evin Lewis and Sherfane Rutherford helped team secure a win with stellar knocks (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 54 minutes ago

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): After conceding a defeat against Sri Lanka in the first couple of games, West Indies managed to save themselves from a clean sweep with a win. The Caribbean side won the final fixture of the series by eight wickets. Sri Lanka scored 156 runs from 23 overs but the target was revised after the rain interruption and visitors were given a target of 195 according to the Duckworth Lewis method. Evin Lewis played a key role for the West Indies as they completed the chase with a loss of two wickets.

Lewis Returns to the ODI fold after Three years

Evin Lewis capitalised on his opportunity and made the most out of his return to the ODI team after three years with a knock of unbeaten 102 runs from 60 deliveries. Sherfane Rutherford assisted the left-handed batter with a knock of unbeaten 50 runs from 26 deliveries. Lewis played his last ODI fixture against Australia in 2021 and played a knock of unbeaten 55 runs.

Also, Lewis scored the third-fastest century for West Indies in ODIs after Brian Lara and Chris Gayle. The 32-year-old reached the milestone in 61 deliveries while Lara and Gayle achieved the feat in 45 and 55 balls.

Win on Sri Lankan soil after 19 years

West Indies broke the streak of losing against Sri Lanka in their backyard after a long wait of 19 years. Earlier, the Caribbean side won the fixture against Sri Lanka in 2005. The team lost 10 matches in a row after that before finally securing a triumph in the third ODI of the series.

