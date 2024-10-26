West Indies To Play For Pride, Sri Lanka Aim For Whitewash; Where To Watch SL vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka will play West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The final game will be a dead-rubber clash after the hosts emerged triumphant in the last two games and have already sealed the series' fate.

Sri Lanka have continued their emphatic run under their new head coach and former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya, having sealed the series 2-0 with a game remaining. The hosts will be aiming to whitewash by securing a victory in the third ODI after their T20I series win earlier this month against the same oppositions, their first-ever T20I series win over West Indies.

After losing the first ODI last Sunday, the visitors failed to level the series in the second match. Sri Lanka have already snapped up the series going into the final ODI and will be handed over the trophy on Saturday, irrespective of the result. However, the Lankans will aim to complete a whitewash.

Batting first, the Windies were bowled out for 189 in the second ODI, chasing the 190-run target with 70 deliveries to spare. The thumping win was courtesy of an immaculate bowling performance by Wanindu Hasaranga (4/40), Maheesh Theekshana (3/25), and Asitha Fernando (3/35).

When and Where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI live in India details

When does the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies start?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place on Saturday, October 26. The proceedings will kickstart at 02:30 PM (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI match be played?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele.

Which TV channels will telecast the 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and West Indies on mobile and desktop?

The live stream for the third ODI match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode app/website.