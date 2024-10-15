ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka will play the second T20I of the three-match series against West Indies on Tuesday. The hosts will aim to bounce back in the series with a win while the visitors will look forward to winning the series with a triumph. In the opening fixture of the series, Sri Lanka bowlers capitalised on the damp conditions and restricted Sri Lanka to 179/7. Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka scored fifties for the Lankan side.

In response, West Indies’ openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis amassed a century partnership for the opening wicket. Sri Lanka picked some late wickets but they were not enough to restrict the opposition from winning the match.

Sri Lanka will need a strong performance from their players to equalise the series as they will have a challenge to tackle a tough batting unit like West Indies.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 16

Sri Lanka won: 8

West Indies won: 8

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming details