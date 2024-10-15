SL vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka will play the second T20I of the three-match series against West Indies on Tuesday. The hosts will aim to bounce back in the series with a win while the visitors will look forward to winning the series with a triumph. In the opening fixture of the series, Sri Lanka bowlers capitalised on the damp conditions and restricted Sri Lanka to 179/7. Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka scored fifties for the Lankan side.
In response, West Indies’ openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis amassed a century partnership for the opening wicket. Sri Lanka picked some late wickets but they were not enough to restrict the opposition from winning the match.
Sri Lanka will need a strong performance from their players to equalise the series as they will have a challenge to tackle a tough batting unit like West Indies.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies head-to-head in T20Is
Total matches played: 16
Sri Lanka won: 8
West Indies won: 8
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming details
When will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match take place?
The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will start at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday, October 15.
At what time will the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I will start?
The second T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will start at 7 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs BAN 3rd T20 match in India?
The second T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be shown on the Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh third T20I live match will be on SonyLiv. The Fancode will also stream the matches.