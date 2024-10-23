SL vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: The spirited Sri Lanka under their new head coach Sanath Jayasuriya riding on a high, having won the first ODI against the West Indies and would look to continue their stellar form in the remaining two games and seal the series. On the other hand, the Shai Hope-led side will aim to overcome their struggles to deal with the constant challenge of wet surfaces and conditions and make a comeback in the series, levelling it by 1-1.

After West Indies endured a 2-1 T20I series defeat in Dambulla, head coach Daren Sammy claimed that it was a "moral victory" for the Caribbean side. His remark possibly suggested that Sri Lanka was inclined to produce spin tracks for the second and third matches.

In the first ODI at the same venue, the West Indies side once again turned up to bowl on a wet surface, and the weather rubbed salts on their fresh wounds. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the weather turned their fortunes by conspiring against them. The rain entered the fray in the 39th over and affected their chances of completing the quest for victory.

The intervention lasted long enough, which ensured that Sri Lanka bowlers, who enjoyed the opportunity to thrive on a dry surface, didn't have to toil hard in wet conditions. The West Indies had to deal with a slippery ball, which hampered their chances of staging a victory in the ODI series opener.

This was a factor that even Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka pointed out, stating that it certainly played its part in his side's success by 5 wickets (DLS method).

