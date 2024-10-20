SL vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st ODI Live In India?

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka will host West Indies for a three-match ODI series following the T20I series. Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, went down against West Indies in the first T20I but made a remarkable comeback, winning the remaining matches quite comprehensively. The Lankan Lions sealed the three-match T20I series by 2-1, marking their first-ever T20I series win over two-time World Champions since the introduction of the shortest format to world cricket.

Sri Lanka stood out in both the departments, batting and bowling, especially the spinners. While the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Parera shone with the bat in hand, Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga impressed with the ball.

Charith Asalanka's men will be eager to continue their good run under the new head coach and former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya and kick off the ODI series on a positive note. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to put the demons of the T20I series to rest and start afresh in the ODI series.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming And Telecast Details:

When will the SL vs WI 1st ODI take place?

The SL vs WI 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, October 20.

What is the venue for the SL vs WI 1st ODI?

The SL vs WI 1st ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

At what time will the SL vs WI 1st ODI start?

The SL vs WI 1st ODI will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where can fans in India watch the SL vs WI 1st ODI on TV?

Sony Sports network will live telecast the SL vs WI 1st ODI match in India.

Where can fans in India watch the SL vs WI 1st ODI on mobile, tablet or computer?

SonyLiv app and website will provide the live stream of the SL vs WI 1st ODI in India. Additionally, fans can also catch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Madushka, Janith Liyanage, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew