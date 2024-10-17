ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live In India?

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka will lock horns with West Indies in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

West Indies won the first T20I by five wickets while Sri Lanka sealed the second and levelled the series at 1-1. The third T20I will be the tie-breaker and both teams would want to finish on the winning note and win the series.

In the first T20I, the Rovman Powell-led side chased down a 180-run target with five balls to spare while in the second T20I, Sri Lanka bounced back as they successfully defended 162 runs, bundling out the visitors for 89 in 16.1 overs.

Opener Pathum Nissanka was the star of the second T20I, having scored a fifty at the top, which included six consecutive boundaries in an over. Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who captained Sri Lanka in the 2022 U-19 World Cup, weaved his magic with the ball, claiming three wickets for nine runs in his four-over spell.

Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets each and choked West Indies in a spin trap.

Below are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd T20I: