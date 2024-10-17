SL vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live In India?

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka will lock horns with West Indies in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
West Indies won the first T20I by five wickets while Sri Lanka sealed the second and levelled the series at 1-1. The third T20I will be the tie-breaker and both teams would want to finish on the winning note and win the series.
Win it and win the series!🏆— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 16, 2024
All eyes on a big finish in the 3rd & final T20I!🏏 #SLvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/OWFB0PvIXP
In the first T20I, the Rovman Powell-led side chased down a 180-run target with five balls to spare while in the second T20I, Sri Lanka bounced back as they successfully defended 162 runs, bundling out the visitors for 89 in 16.1 overs.
Opener Pathum Nissanka was the star of the second T20I, having scored a fifty at the top, which included six consecutive boundaries in an over. Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who captained Sri Lanka in the 2022 U-19 World Cup, weaved his magic with the ball, claiming three wickets for nine runs in his four-over spell.
🇱🇰💥 What a performance! Sri Lanka take a commanding victory against the West Indies in the 2nd T20I, winning by a massive 73 runs! 🏏#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/u0ue4UMsgr— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 15, 2024
Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets each and choked West Indies in a spin trap.
Below are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd T20I:
When will Sri Lanka vs West Indies third T20I match be played?
SL vs WI 3rd T20I will be played on Thursday, October 17.
Where will Sri Lanka vs West Indies third T20I match be played?
SL vs WI 3rd T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
What time will Sri Lanka vs West Indies third T20I match start?
SL vs WI 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, October 17.
Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies third T20I and on which OTT platform?
FanCode (app and website) and Sony Liv app and website will livestream the Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20I series final. One can get the match pass for Rs 25, and the tour pass for all three matches for Rs 99 on FanCode. A subscription is needed to watch the match on Sony Liv as well.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies T20I series telecast on which TV Channel?
Sony Sports TEN 5 TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs West Indies third T20I in India.
Squads:
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher(w), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Terrance Hinds
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe