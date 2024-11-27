ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming In India?

South Africa will kick off the two-match Test series with the series opener against South Africa and will be aiming for a winning start.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming
Durban (South Africa): South Africa and Sri Lanka will kick off the two-match Test series between them on November 27. Sri Lanka are coming into the series on the back of a series win over New Zealand at their home by 2-0 while South Africa decimated Bangladesh in their own backyard in the previous series.

Kamindu Mendis’ recent form has been superb and he was also the leading run-scorer in the series against New Zealand. Dinesh Chandimal also batted well throughout the last series and the visitors will hope that he will be able to replicate a similar performance in the red-ball series.

Prabath Jayasuriya was the leading wicket-taker for the team but there will be a different challenge for the team this time around as they will play on a surface which assists fast bowlers.

Temba Bavuma is back in the South African squad to lead them while Tony de Zorzi was in brilliant form in the series against Bangladesh. Also, the team will look at Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen to lead the pace attack and provide some breakthroughs in the early overs.

Head-to-head records

Both the teams have met on 31 occasions in the past and South Africa have dominated the matchup with 16 victories. Sri Lanka won nine matches while six of the fixtures ended in a draw.

Here are details of where to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test live streaming

When will the Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Played?

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played on November 27.

When will the Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test Commence?

The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start at 1 PM IST

Where to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test?

The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test will be on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test will be on JioCinema app.

