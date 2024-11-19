ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Third ODI Live Streaming In India?

Sri Lanka will be up against New Zealand in the third ODI of the bilateral series with the hosts having an unassailable lead of 2-0.

SL vs NZ ODI Series
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Third ODI (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, Sri Lanka will be up against New Zealand in the third and final of the ODI series. While the hosts will aim to ink a clean sweep, New Zealand would be keen to take a consolation win home.

Kusal Mendis has been in sublime form and the Sri Lankan top order is performing well so far in the series. However, they would want some key contributions from the lower-order batters as well. Mahesh Theekshana has been the standout performer in the bowling department for the Lankan side.

Although Mark Chapman performed in the last fixture with a half-century, the form of their batters seems to be a cause of worry. Michael Bracewell and Jacob Duffy have been impressive with their spells so far in the series.

Head to head records

Both the teams have squared off against each other in 104 matches, New Zealand won 52 while Sri Lanka won 43. Eight matches ended in no result while one ended in a tie.

Here are details of where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Third ODI live streaming

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Played?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played on November 19.

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Commence?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be on the Sony Sports Network channel.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be on Fancode and SonyLiv app.

