SL vs NZ Second T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second T20I Live Streaming In India?

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka will play against New Zealand in the second T20I of the ongoing bilateral series on Sunday. While Sri Lanka will aim to register a clean sweep by winning the series decider, New Zealand will have to win at any cost to save themselves from a series defeat.

With Dunith Wellalge leading the charge, the Sri Lankan bowlers dished out a combined effort to bundle out the opposition on 135. Wellalage picked three wickets while the trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana picked a couple of wickets each.

The performance of the batting unit will be an issue to address for the Blackcaps. They would aim to secure a win and level the series at 1-1.

Head-to-head records

Sri Lanka have played against New Zealand in 24 matches with the Blackcaps dominating the proceedings. New Zealand have won in 13 matches while Sri Lanka have inked a victory in 10 games. One fixture ended in no result.

Here are details of where to watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second ODI live-streaming