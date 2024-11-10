SL vs NZ Second T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second T20I Live Streaming In India?

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka will play against New Zealand in the second T20I of the ongoing bilateral series on Sunday. While Sri Lanka will aim to register a clean sweep by winning the series decider, New Zealand will have to win at any cost to save themselves from a series defeat.
With Dunith Wellalge leading the charge, the Sri Lankan bowlers dished out a combined effort to bundle out the opposition on 135. Wellalage picked three wickets while the trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana picked a couple of wickets each.
Round 2 in Dambulla! Watch the 2nd T20I against @OfficialSLC LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz 📺 LIVE scoring at https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC app 📲 #SLvNZ #CricketNation #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Q4MJGkjCRj— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 10, 2024
The performance of the batting unit will be an issue to address for the Blackcaps. They would aim to secure a win and level the series at 1-1.
Head-to-head records
Sri Lanka have played against New Zealand in 24 matches with the Blackcaps dominating the proceedings. New Zealand have won in 13 matches while Sri Lanka have inked a victory in 10 games. One fixture ended in no result.
Here are details of where to watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second ODI live-streaming
When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Played?
The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played on November 10.
When will Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Commence?
The second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?
Where to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on the Sony Sports Network channel.
Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be streamed on Fancode and SonyLiv app.