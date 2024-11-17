ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second ODI Live Streaming In India?

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): After Sri Lanka and New Zealand played a 1-1 draw in the T20I series, both the teams are now engaged in a three-match ODI series. While the hosts will aim to take an unassailable lead in the series with a triumph, New Zealand will be eyeing to equalise the series.

In a rain-affected first ODI, Sri Lanka emerged triumphant by 45 runs. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis scored centuries for the Lankan side while Dilshan Madushanka bowled an impressive spell.

New Zealand’s batting unit misfired in the fixture against Sri Lanka and the batters will need to step up. Jacob Duffy was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets.

Head-to-head records

Both the teams have squared off against each other in 103 matches, New Zealand won 52 while Sri Lanka won 42. Eight matches ended in no result while one ended in a tie.

Here are details of where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second ODI live streaming