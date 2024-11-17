ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second ODI Live Streaming In India?

After getting to a winning start in the ODI series, Sri Lanka will be up against New Zealand on Sunday in the second ODI.

SL vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming
File Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket Team (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): After Sri Lanka and New Zealand played a 1-1 draw in the T20I series, both the teams are now engaged in a three-match ODI series. While the hosts will aim to take an unassailable lead in the series with a triumph, New Zealand will be eyeing to equalise the series.

In a rain-affected first ODI, Sri Lanka emerged triumphant by 45 runs. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis scored centuries for the Lankan side while Dilshan Madushanka bowled an impressive spell.

New Zealand’s batting unit misfired in the fixture against Sri Lanka and the batters will need to step up. Jacob Duffy was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets.

Head-to-head records

Both the teams have squared off against each other in 103 matches, New Zealand won 52 while Sri Lanka won 42. Eight matches ended in no result while one ended in a tie.

Here are details of where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second ODI live streaming

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Played?

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played on November 17.

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Commence?

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be on the Sony Sports Network channel.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be streamed on Fancode and SonyLiv app.

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): After Sri Lanka and New Zealand played a 1-1 draw in the T20I series, both the teams are now engaged in a three-match ODI series. While the hosts will aim to take an unassailable lead in the series with a triumph, New Zealand will be eyeing to equalise the series.

In a rain-affected first ODI, Sri Lanka emerged triumphant by 45 runs. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis scored centuries for the Lankan side while Dilshan Madushanka bowled an impressive spell.

New Zealand’s batting unit misfired in the fixture against Sri Lanka and the batters will need to step up. Jacob Duffy was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets.

Head-to-head records

Both the teams have squared off against each other in 103 matches, New Zealand won 52 while Sri Lanka won 42. Eight matches ended in no result while one ended in a tie.

Here are details of where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Second ODI live streaming

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Played?

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played on November 17.

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Commence?

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be on the Sony Sports Network channel.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be streamed on Fancode and SonyLiv app.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SL VS NZSRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALANDSRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND SECOND ODISL VS NZ LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.