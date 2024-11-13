SL vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand First ODI Live Streaming In India?

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): After the T20I series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand ended in a 1-1 draw, both teams are all set to kick off the ODI series with the opening fixture. While the hosts will aim to start the series on a winning note, the Blackcaps will also put in their best to secure a victory.
Spinners have played a key role in the T20Is played in the series at the venue. For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka was the standout performer with the bat while Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana bowled brilliantly in the series. The team will expect these three to continue their form in the first ODI as well.
None of the New Zealand batters were impressive in the series but their bowling unit helped them win the second T20I against the Lankan side. Glenn Phillips’ is playing a key role for the team with his part-time spin while Lockie Ferguson also breathed fire in the second T20I.
The three-match ODI series against @OfficialSLC starts tomorrow night at 10pm NZT. Watch play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz 📺 LIVE scoring at https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC app 📲 #SLvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/2fMtcszmNc— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 12, 2024
Head to head records
Both the teams have played 102 fixtures, in which New Zealand have won 52 matches while Sri Lanka emerged triumphant 41 fixtures. Eight matches ended in no result while one game ended in a tie.
Here are details of where to watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand First ODI live-streaming
When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI Played?
The first ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played on November 13.
When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI Commence?
The first ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start at 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI?
The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be on the Sony Sports Network channel.
Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be streamed on Fancode and SonyLiv app.