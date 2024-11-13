ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand First ODI Live Streaming In India?

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): After the T20I series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand ended in a 1-1 draw, both teams are all set to kick off the ODI series with the opening fixture. While the hosts will aim to start the series on a winning note, the Blackcaps will also put in their best to secure a victory.

Spinners have played a key role in the T20Is played in the series at the venue. For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka was the standout performer with the bat while Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana bowled brilliantly in the series. The team will expect these three to continue their form in the first ODI as well.

None of the New Zealand batters were impressive in the series but their bowling unit helped them win the second T20I against the Lankan side. Glenn Phillips’ is playing a key role for the team with his part-time spin while Lockie Ferguson also breathed fire in the second T20I.

Head to head records

Both the teams have played 102 fixtures, in which New Zealand have won 52 matches while Sri Lanka emerged triumphant 41 fixtures. Eight matches ended in no result while one game ended in a tie.

Here are details of where to watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand First ODI live-streaming