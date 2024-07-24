ETV Bharat / sports

Sri Lanka Vs India: Asitha Fernando Likely To Replace Injured Dushmantha Chameera For White-ball Series

Colombo: Ahead of the T20I and ODI series against India, Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out from the white-ball series due to injury.

As per multiple Sri Lanka media reports, Chammera has been ruled out and Sri Lanka Cricket will soon announce the replacement.

"Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of India series with injury. Replacement to be named shortly," wrote Rex Clementine, a prominent Sri Lankan journalist on 'X.'