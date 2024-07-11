Sri Lanka Tour: India To Play T20s In Pallakele, ODIs in Colombo

Hyderabad: India will play three T20s at Pallakele and as many ODIs at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo during their tour to Sri Lanka, it was announced on Thursday.

The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the venues for the white-ball series, which is starting from July 26. The first T20 will be played on July 26, the second T20 will be played on July 27 and the third and final T20 will be played on July 29. All the T20 matches will begin at 7 PM IST.

The action then shifts to Colombo and all three ODIS, which will start at 2.30 PM IST, will be played at the R Premdasa Stadium. This will be the first assignment for new head coach Gautam Gambhir, who succeeds Rahul Dravid.

It is also learnt that star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may be rested for the ODI tour and they could focus on red-ball cricket. The team in Sri Lanka could be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had given rest to all senior players including Hardik and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the ongoing T20 series against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. The team for the Sri Lanka series could be announced next week.