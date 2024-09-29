ETV Bharat / sports

Sri Lanka Secures First Series Win Over New Zealand In 15 Years; Clean Sweeps Visitors By 2-0

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 26 minutes ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

The Sri Lankan cricket team produced a scintillating performance at home against New Zealand in the Test series winning it by 2-0. The hosts beat New Zealand by 154 runs in the second and final Test of the bilateral series.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
File Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket Team (AP)

Galle (Sri Lanka): Thanks to a stunning performance by spinners Sri Lanka registered a clean sweep over New Zealand by 2-0 in the Test series. The Island nation scripted the first series win over New Zealand in 15 years. They beat the Blackcaps in Test series 15 years ago in a two-match Test series. Sri Lanka suffered a loss against the Kiwis away from home by 0-2 in the 2022-23 season and also drew the two-match home series in 2019 by 1-1. In the span of the last 15 years, Sri Lanka lost three series away from home and drew two home series against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka spinners spun a web around the New Zealand batters and they were unable to handle the skills of the Sri Lankan spinners. Nishan Peiris starred for the Sri Lankan side in the second Test taking six wickets in the second innings while Prabath Jayasuriya picked six wickets in the first innings. With the bat, Dinesh Chandimal scored 116 while Kamindu Mendis was the top-scorer with a marathon knock of 182 runs. Mendis equalled the record of legendary Sir Don Bradman and became the second-fastest batter to complete 1000 Test runs achieving the feat in just 13 innings. He also became the fastest to reach the milestone since 1949.

Apart from him, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis also produced brilliant strokeplay against spinner smashing 106 runs from 149 deliveries during his stay at the crease. His knock helped Sri Lanka post a mammoth total of 602/5 in the first innings. Such a huge total meant that Sri Lanka didn't need to bat again and they bundled out the opposition twice to register a victory by innings.

In response to the mammoth total, New Zealand were all-out for a meagre 88 in the first innings with the No.9 batter Mitchell Santner contributing with the top-score of 29 runs. A follow-on was enforced on the team after that. The visitors didn't get the perfect start losing opener Tom Latham on a duck. For New Zealand several batters played valiant knocks in the second innings - Glenn Phillips (78), Mitchell Santner (67), Tom Blundell (60), Devon Conway (61). However, their efforts went in vain as the last wicket fell with the team being 154 runs short of the innings deficit.

Galle (Sri Lanka): Thanks to a stunning performance by spinners Sri Lanka registered a clean sweep over New Zealand by 2-0 in the Test series. The Island nation scripted the first series win over New Zealand in 15 years. They beat the Blackcaps in Test series 15 years ago in a two-match Test series. Sri Lanka suffered a loss against the Kiwis away from home by 0-2 in the 2022-23 season and also drew the two-match home series in 2019 by 1-1. In the span of the last 15 years, Sri Lanka lost three series away from home and drew two home series against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka spinners spun a web around the New Zealand batters and they were unable to handle the skills of the Sri Lankan spinners. Nishan Peiris starred for the Sri Lankan side in the second Test taking six wickets in the second innings while Prabath Jayasuriya picked six wickets in the first innings. With the bat, Dinesh Chandimal scored 116 while Kamindu Mendis was the top-scorer with a marathon knock of 182 runs. Mendis equalled the record of legendary Sir Don Bradman and became the second-fastest batter to complete 1000 Test runs achieving the feat in just 13 innings. He also became the fastest to reach the milestone since 1949.

Apart from him, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis also produced brilliant strokeplay against spinner smashing 106 runs from 149 deliveries during his stay at the crease. His knock helped Sri Lanka post a mammoth total of 602/5 in the first innings. Such a huge total meant that Sri Lanka didn't need to bat again and they bundled out the opposition twice to register a victory by innings.

In response to the mammoth total, New Zealand were all-out for a meagre 88 in the first innings with the No.9 batter Mitchell Santner contributing with the top-score of 29 runs. A follow-on was enforced on the team after that. The visitors didn't get the perfect start losing opener Tom Latham on a duck. For New Zealand several batters played valiant knocks in the second innings - Glenn Phillips (78), Mitchell Santner (67), Tom Blundell (60), Devon Conway (61). However, their efforts went in vain as the last wicket fell with the team being 154 runs short of the innings deficit.

Last Updated : 6 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SL VS NZMITCHELL SANTNERGLEN PHILLIPSTIM SOUTHEESRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.