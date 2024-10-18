Sri Lanka Continues Record-Breaking Streak Under Jayasuriya, First Ever T20I Series Win Against West Indies In 21 Years

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera smashed quick-fire fifties to help Sri Lanka emerge triumphant by nine wickets in the series decider against West Indies and seal the series 2-1 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Thursday, October 18, 2024. Notably, this is Sri Lanka's first-ever T20I series win against the West Indies.

The hosts chased down a target of 163 with 12 balls to spare, sending the packed Dambulla crowd into jubilation. Opening with Pathum Nissanka, Mendis helped Sri Lanka get off to a blazing start. Mendis top scored with an unbeaten 68 off 48 balls, which included five boundaries and three sixes while the duo put on a 60-run partnership in just 5.2 overs, with Nissanka smashing 39 from 22 balls, including seven fours and a six. He fell to a low delivery from left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

After Nissanka’s dismissal, Mendis was joined by Kusal Perera, who also produced an exceptional performance despite battling cramps. The southpaw scored an unbeaten 55 off 36 balls, registering his 15th T20I half-century. Mendis and Perera together ensured that they would take their side over the line, crafting an unbroken 106-run stand. This partnership guided the hosts to a historic series win against the higher-ranked West Indies.

Earlier, the West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat first, but it resulted in them reeling at 68-5. However, a crucial 54-run partnership off 26 balls between Powell (37 off 27 balls) and Gudakesh Motie (32 off 15 balls) lifted the visitors.

Sri Lanka’s spin department once again proved to be their trump card, with Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga each picking up two wickets.

This win caps a stellar period for the Sri Lankan team under new head coach Sanath Jayasuriya. In the last three months, the team has claimed a series of remarkable victories, including an ODI series win over India after 27 years, a Test win in England after a decade, and a historic two-Test series sweep against New Zealand earlier this month—their first in 15 years.