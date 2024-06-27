ETV Bharat / sports

Sri Lanka Head Coach Chris Silverwood Steps Down

By PTI

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood has resigned from his position following the team's poor performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. During Silverwood's tenure, Sri Lanka won the T20 Asia Cup two years back and also made it to the final of the 50-over Asia Cup played last year.

File Photo: Chris Silverwood (Getty Images)

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka's head coach Chris Silverwood on Thursday stepped down from the role following the team's dismal outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the SLC announced. Former captain Mahela Jayawardene had resigned from the post of the consultant coach on Wednesday.

"Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together. It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories," Silverwood said in his statement.

Sri Lanka crashed out of the T20 WC in the group stages itself with two losses, a no result and a solitary win, and it was the former champions' worst performance in the ICC showpiece. During Silverwood's tenure, Lanka won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and also reached the final of the 50-over Asia Cup last year where they lost to India.

They also secured a slew of bilateral series wins both at home and overseas, including one against Australia in the 50-over format and two away Test series wins over Bangladesh. The SLC has already started the process of finding a new head coach ahead of the team's next international outing against India in a white ball series next month.

The Lankans will then head to England for a two-match Test series.

TAGGED:

CHRIS SILVERWOOD RESIGNSSRI LANKA CRICKETT20 WORLD CUP

