Sri Lanka Cricket Board Announce Sanath Jayasuriya As 'Interim Head Coach' Of National Team

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) on Monday announced former captain Sanath Jayasuriya as the "Interim Head Coach' of the national team ahead of its white-ball series against India at home starting later this month.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Sanath Jayasuriya as the 'Interim Head Coach' of the National Team. He will function in the position until the completion of Sri Lanka's tour of England in September 2024," Sri Lanka Cricket posted on their X handle.

The Indian cricket team will visit the Island nation to play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from July 27. The announcement came after Englishman Chris Silverwood stepped down from the head coach position after Sri Lanka's disappointing outing in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

The Lankan Lions were eliminated from the group stage and failed to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The 55-year-old had recently served as the consultant for the team during the elite tournament. An aggressive left-handed batter and a left-arm spinner Jayasuriya featured in 110 Tests between 1991 and 2007, scoring 6973 runs at an average of 40.07, with the help of 14 centuries and 31 fifties.

In the 445 ODIs he played, the southpaw struck 13,430 runs at an average of 32.36, with 28 centuries and 68 half-centuries. He was a key member of the Sri Lankan team that won the 1996 ODI World Cup. He also served as a Member of Parliament from 2010-15.