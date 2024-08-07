Sri Lanka Improve This 'Worst' Record Against India, Gambhir Loses His 1st ODI Series As Head Coach

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The ferocious Sri Lanka Cricket Team secured their first-ever ODI series win over India in 27 years following their emphatic victory in the third 50-over match in the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday. Sri Lanka clinched the series by 2-0 after the first game ended in a tie.

For the third time in the ODI series, no other batter showed some patience and grit to stay on the pitch for a longer period apart from the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was just magnificent with the bat in all three encounters. Rohit continued to bat as he batted in the ODI World Cup 2023 as she gave the blistering start to India's innings, scoring 35 runs off a mere 20 balls.

However, the remaining batters were once again shockingly clueless against the crafty Sri Lankan spinners, led by Dunith Wellalage, who picked a five-wicket haul, to impose an embarrassing 110-run defeat over India in the third and final ODI of the series.

Sri Lanka won the three-match series 2-0 after the first match ended in a tie. The Island nation defeated India by 32 runs in the second ODI match.

With this series win, Sri Lanka slightly improved their record against India in bilateral series. The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lankan cricket team clinched their first-ever series win over India since 1997 when Men in Blue vice-captain Shubman Gill was not even born.

Coming to the match, chasing a competitive total of 249 runs on a sharp turner at Premadasa, India were bowled out for a woeful 138 in 26.1 overs, and the new head coach Gautam Gambhir will have a few hard points to ponder early into his stint.

The left-arm spinner Wellalage, who hurt India with the bat till now, chose to bruise the visitors by ball-taking five for 27 after opener Avishka Fernando made a well-paced 96 to carry Lanka to 248 for seven.

However, India had a rather good beginning, despite the early departure of Gill, to their chase, courtesy of Rohit Sharma's breakneck 35 off 20 balls that included an 18-run over off Maheesh Theekshana. The runs cascaded through a sequence of 6, 4, 4, 4 in the fourth over of the innings. But, the 37-year-old's attempt to slog sweep ended with wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis taking a brilliant catch, which brought the downfall of the Indian batting lineup in the innings.

Once Rohit walked back, the rest of the Indian batters followed him with close eyes, as it felt. The batting then fell like a house of cards as India lost their next wickets in just 85 runs. Washington Sunder was the second-highest run-scorer for India in the game with 30 runs off just 25 balls while Virat Kohli was third with his 20. India lost nine wickets to win while Asitha Fernando sent Gill back to the pavilion in his first spell.

Before their spinners pushed Indian batters deep into trouble, Lanka managed to work through the Indian bowling through opener Avishka Fernando (96 off 102 balls) and Kusal (59 off 82 balls). India fought through an excellent spell of off-spin by Parag (3/54) but apart from Kuldeep Yadav (1/36), there was no real assistance for him.