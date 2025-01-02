Kusal Perera's Century Helps Sri Lanka Secure 1st T20I Win In New Zealand After 19 Years

Nelson: Sri Lanka recorded a historic win in New Zealand as they beat Mitchell Santner-led side by 7 runs in the high-scoring final T20I of the three-match series and avoided the clean sweep at Saxton Oval here on Thursday, January 2, 2025. This was Sri Lanka's first-ever T20I win in New Zealand after 19 years, with the last victory coming in the two teams' first-ever face off in the shortest format of the game -- at Wellington on December 22, 2006.

This encounter also registered the highest match aggregate in a match involving New Zealand and Sri Lanka in T20Is. However, New Zealand won the series 2-1 in the end.

New Zealand tried hard, but quick wickets, beginning with in-form Mitchell Hay's and some good bowling at the death from left-arm pacer Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara, helped Sri Lanka end on a positive note, winning the final T20I for their side.

Rachin Ravindra who flopped in the first two matches came good today and hit the ball cleanly to achieve his highest T20I score -- 69. Then Daryl Mitchell struck 4 consecutive sixes off opposition skipper Charith Asalanka to bring New Zealand back into the contest. Then Hay got out and Michael Bracewell and Mitchell went soon after.

The damage was done with the ball by skipper Asalanka who took 3 crucial wickets after a good opening stand between Tim Robinson and Ravindra at the top. Wanindu Hasaranga too chipped in with 2 key scalps while Thushara was superb with his swinging yorkers at the death.

Earlier, Kusal Perera smashed the fastest T20I century for Sri Lanka to help his side post a match-winning total. Perera hit 101 runs off just 46 balls, striking at 219.57. His innings was laced with 13 fours and 4 massive sixes. There were some notable contributions with the bat from Kusal Mendis (22 off 16 balls) and skipper Asalanka. Asalanka amassed 46 off just 24 balls with the help of 1 four and 5 sixes.

Jacob Duffy was the most economical bowler for New Zealand, picking up just 1 for just 30 runs in his four overs. The other bowlers were expensive as none of them had economy below 10 apart from Daryl Mitchell, who bowled only 1 over and still managed to pick up a wicket, conceding just 6 runs.