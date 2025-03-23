ETV Bharat / sports

SRH vs RR Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The runner-up of the last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with Rajasthan Royals, who finished at the third position in the points table in Match No. 2 of the IPL 2025. Both the teams retained most of their batting core ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and will enter the fixture with a new bowling attack. SRH skipper Pat Cummins will rely on his explosive batters to replicate the kind of performance from last season where the team was scoring in excess of 200 with ease on a constant basis.

Sanju Samson has not recovered from the finger injury completely yet. Thus, he will play only as a batter in the first matches while Riyan Parag will captain the team. RR might play Samson as an impact player in the match.

Pitch Report

Last year, the average run rate at the venue was 10.54, the second highest among 13 grounds. SRH opted for an ultra-aggressive approach throughout the season and they chased the target of 166 within ten overs at this venue only. There are no chances of rain so a high-scoring fixture is on the cards.

Head to Head

SRH have an upper hand in the matchup winning 11 out of 20 encounters between both teams. The home advantage also works in SRH’s favour as RR have won only once out of five in Hyderabad’s home.