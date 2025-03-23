SRH vs RR: Jofra Archer Bowls Most Expensive Spell In IPL History

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer recorded the most expensive figures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the game against power-packed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. Archer was taken to the cleaners in his four overs as he conceded 76 runs, registering the second-highest score in the tournament’s history of 286/6.

Archer went past Mohit Sharma’s aggregate of 73 runs registered against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 to have achieved an unwanted feat to his name. Archer, who last played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023, was making a comeback to the IPL after a year gap as Royals bought him for Rs 12.50 crore during the mega auction.

However, his return to RR after 2021 didn’t start on a positive note as he was sent into the park on the first two deliveries he bowled in the innings. Travis Head whacked him for a six and a four on the first two deliveries he faced. Archer ended up leaking 23 runs in the first over being hit for four fours and a six by Head. Archer further returned in the 11th over and bowled a bit better giving away 12 runs including two boundaries.

The right-arm fast bowler was smashed for three sixes by Ishan Kishan and ended up leaking 22 runs in his third over. He was brought back to bowl the 18th over, which he began with a no-ball and four-byes. He was further thrashed for four boundaries by Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen and eventually finished with figures of 0/76 in four overs.