SRH vs MI: SRH Hope For Happy Homecoming, MI Look To Continue Winning Momentum; Know Head-To-Head, Pitch Report & Possible Playing XI

Hyderabad: The struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will wish for a happy homecoming as they are all set to take on spirited Mumbai Indians (MI) at their own den, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Uppal here on Wednesday, and would want to secure a victory and keep their playoff hope alive. With just two wins in seven matches, SRH would need at least five wins to confirm their final four spot without depending on another team, while MI are fairly placed sixth in the IPL 2025 points table.

Their batting is yet to fire collectively as their ultra-aggressive approach hasn't worked for them this season, while bowling has emerged as one of the major concerns for them. In addition to this, the other sides are coming well prepared and offering slightly sluggish pitches where the ball sticks and slows a bit, making it harder for the batters to go all guns blazing. They played a couple of games on such pitches at home as well, but lost both games.

Mumbai Indians presented a tricky pitch in Wankhede Stadium, where the ball was gripping and turning, and restricted SRH to a modest total and chased it quite comfortably in the end. However, their recent historic win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will give them the confidence to win a home game. Abhishek Sharma smacked a 55-ball 141 in his last outing here against Punjab Kings to record the highest individual total for any batter in this IPL and the second-highest-ever successful run chase in IPL history.

The onus will once again be on the batters, especially the openers, to give them a solid start from where sloggers like Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klassen and Aniket Verma can build up.

On the other hand, a defeat here will put SRH in a very difficult situation. They will also have to be wary of their head-to-head record against the Mumbai Indians, having won 10 out of their 24 matches.

For the Mumbai Indians, they have finally found their mojo as they managed to win three games on the trot. They would want to continue the momentum and find a place in the playoffs. Skipper Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma were doing great stuff, Rohit Sharma's comeback in from will give them a huge boost. Ryan Rickleton and Will Jacks are also chipping in as per their potential. In the bowling front, the return of Jasprit Bumrah has given them a huge sigh of relief, with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar to his alongside, making it a dream trioka of pacers.