SRH vs MI: SRH Hope For Happy Homecoming, MI Look To Continue Winning Momentum; Know Head-To-Head, Pitch Report & Possible Playing XI

Hyderabad: The struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will wish for a happy homecoming as they are all set to take on spirited Mumbai Indians (MI) at their own den, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Uppal here on Wednesday, and would want to secure a victory and keep their playoff hope alive. With just two wins in seven matches, SRH would need at least five wins to confirm their final four spot without depending on another team, while MI are fairly placed sixth in the IPL 2025 points table.
Their batting is yet to fire collectively as their ultra-aggressive approach hasn't worked for them this season, while bowling has emerged as one of the major concerns for them. In addition to this, the other sides are coming well prepared and offering slightly sluggish pitches where the ball sticks and slows a bit, making it harder for the batters to go all guns blazing. They played a couple of games on such pitches at home as well, but lost both games.
Mumbai Indians presented a tricky pitch in Wankhede Stadium, where the ball was gripping and turning, and restricted SRH to a modest total and chased it quite comfortably in the end. However, their recent historic win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will give them the confidence to win a home game. Abhishek Sharma smacked a 55-ball 141 in his last outing here against Punjab Kings to record the highest individual total for any batter in this IPL and the second-highest-ever successful run chase in IPL history.
The onus will once again be on the batters, especially the openers, to give them a solid start from where sloggers like Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klassen and Aniket Verma can build up.
On the other hand, a defeat here will put SRH in a very difficult situation. They will also have to be wary of their head-to-head record against the Mumbai Indians, having won 10 out of their 24 matches.
For the Mumbai Indians, they have finally found their mojo as they managed to win three games on the trot. They would want to continue the momentum and find a place in the playoffs. Skipper Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma were doing great stuff, Rohit Sharma's comeback in from will give them a huge boost. Ryan Rickleton and Will Jacks are also chipping in as per their potential. In the bowling front, the return of Jasprit Bumrah has given them a huge sigh of relief, with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar to his alongside, making it a dream trioka of pacers.
The five-time champions are coming off a massive nine-wicket hammering of Chennai Super Kings on a batting-friendly wicket on which they went over the line chasing a target near 180 with more than four overs to spare.
The nature of the surface could have a bearing on the outcome with SRH's two wins here coming on flat decks ensuring run-fests in their contests against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings earlier.
Pitch & Weather Report: Everything SRH searched for at Wankhede and at other away venues, and never found. So a flat pitch, true bounce and a sea of orange in the stands. Three out of four games at this venue this season have been won by the chasing side. The weather is set to be hot but no rain is expected.
Head to head: MI 14 - 10 SRH
Probable Playing XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga
Probable Playing XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar
Squads:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran