Jasprit Bumrah Equals Lasith Malinga To Achieve 'Major' Record For Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah equalled legendary Lasith Malinga to add another feather in his cap. Bumrah equalled the Sri Lankan pacer as the leading wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the historic milestone during the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here on Wednesday, April 23.

Bumrah now has 170 wickets in 138 matches to his name while representing MI in the IPL. Malinga, who represented only the Mumbai Indians in his IPL career, has 170 wickets from 122 matches in his kitty.

Apart from this, he also became the third fastest bowler and fastest Indian to take 300 T20 wickets after Andrew Tye and Lasith Malinga. Bumrah took 237 innings to reach the landmark, while it required 208 and 217 innings, respectively, to reach the milestone. The MI pacer picked the prized scalp of Heinrich Klassen, who scored a fifty in the match and was heading for a big knock. In the match against SRH, MI bowlers carved demolition and restricted the opposition to 143/8 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Before this match, Bumrah, who played IPL just for MI so far, had taken 169 scalps in 137 matches at a strike rate of 18.6 and an impressive economy of 7.30. His best figures are 5/10. He remains one of the two bowlers to pick two five-wicket hauls in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians.