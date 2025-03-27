ETV Bharat / sports

SRH vs LSG: Will Sunrisers Hyderabad Cross 300-Run Mark Against Depleted Lucknow Super Giants?

Hyderabad: After ending on the losing side in the topsy-turvy clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the ultra-explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, March 27, 2024.

Last year's runner-up, Hyderabad, outplayed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs, replicating their aggressive approach for the second consecutive season, courtesy of Ishan Kishan's maiden IPL century and quickfire knocks from everyone who came out to bat. On the other hand, despite posting a mammoth 210-run target on the board, LSG's depleted bowling lineup failed to restrict DC as they suffered a defeat in their campaign opener by 1 wicket and 3 balls to spare.

With a strong net run rate, SRH are currently sitting at the top of the points table and will aim to maintain its dominance, posing a significant challenge for LSG.

LSG were marred by a poor middle-over performance, where they managed just 76 runs in the last eight overs. Pant, playing for a different franchise for the first time, had a forgettable debut as he fell for a 6-ball duck, while natural strikers of the ball Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh displayed what they bring to the table with brisk hitting. LSG would expect an improved bowling outing against SRH's powerful batting, otherwise 300-run mark will be on the cards. Lucknow's entire bowling lineup will be heavily dependent on leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur, who joined the squad as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.