SRH vs LSG: Will Sunrisers Hyderabad Cross 300-Run Mark Against Depleted Lucknow Super Giants?

Hyderabad: After ending on the losing side in the topsy-turvy clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the ultra-explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, March 27, 2024.
Last year's runner-up, Hyderabad, outplayed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs, replicating their aggressive approach for the second consecutive season, courtesy of Ishan Kishan's maiden IPL century and quickfire knocks from everyone who came out to bat. On the other hand, despite posting a mammoth 210-run target on the board, LSG's depleted bowling lineup failed to restrict DC as they suffered a defeat in their campaign opener by 1 wicket and 3 balls to spare.
Second match. Same FIRE. Let’s go! 🔥💪#PlayWithFire | #SRHvLSG | #TATAIPL2025 pic.twitter.com/xtauNbCP4j— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 27, 2025
With a strong net run rate, SRH are currently sitting at the top of the points table and will aim to maintain its dominance, posing a significant challenge for LSG.
Big game, big night 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3DQnWeGk0s— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 27, 2025
LSG were marred by a poor middle-over performance, where they managed just 76 runs in the last eight overs. Pant, playing for a different franchise for the first time, had a forgettable debut as he fell for a 6-ball duck, while natural strikers of the ball Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh displayed what they bring to the table with brisk hitting. LSG would expect an improved bowling outing against SRH's powerful batting, otherwise 300-run mark will be on the cards. Lucknow's entire bowling lineup will be heavily dependent on leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur, who joined the squad as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.
SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Where & Where To Watch Live Streaming Updates:
When: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 7, IPL 2025, March 27, 07:30 PM IST
Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
What to expect: Another game with an aggregate score of 500 or more. The pitches are flat, and both the top-orders are capable of pulverising most bowling attacks in the tournament. Whichever team that bowls better will win the match.
Head to head: SRH 1 - 3 LSG. In Hyderabad, the teams have won each in two outings. SRH shattered records in this fixture last season, chasing down 166 inside the first half of their innings with all 10 wickets intact.
SRH Probable XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh
LSG Probable XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
Squad:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal (wk), Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.