SRH Pull Off Second Highest Chase In History Of IPL & Get Back To Winning Ways

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shocked Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a comfortable 8-wicket win in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) on Saturday, April 12 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH has risen to the eighth spot with two wins and four losses while PBKS is at sixth place, with three wins and two losses.
After opting to bat, Punjab Kings (PBKS) posted a mammoth 245/6 on the board riding on a splendid inning from captain Shreyas Iyer (82 off 36). In reply, SRH chased down the target in 18.3 overs and recorded the second-highest chase in IPL history.
Southpaw opener Abhishek Sharma was the destroyer in chief with his breathtaking innings of 141 (55) studded with 14 fours and 10 sixes. He received a great support from his opening partner Travis Head who scored a fiery 66 (37).
Chasing 246 runs, Abhishek reached his first fifty of IPL 2025 in 19 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.
At the end of six overs, SRH was 83/0, with Head (28*) and Abhishek (49*) unbeaten.
Abhishek and Head continued to make a meal out of spinners, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal. 100-run was up for SRH in 7.3 overs. Head completed his half-century in 31 balls, his second of the tournament. 150 runs were up for SRH in 10.5 overs.
The 171-run stand between 'Travishek' was broken when a delivery from Chahal landed in Maxwell's hands, removing the left-hander for 66 in 37 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. Abhishek made his maiden IPL ton in just 40 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes.
However, after his century, Abhishek continued his carnage, bullying Chahal by looting 19 runs in the 15th over. 200-run mark was up for SRH in 14.5 overs. Arshdeep got his team a breakthrough, removing Abhishek for a 55-ball 141, with 14 fours and 10 sixes. SRH was 222/2 in 16.2 overs.SRH chased down the target with nine balls left, with Heinrich Klaasen (21*) and Ishan Kishan (9*) unbeaten.
Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer's fifty and right-hand batter Marcus Stoinis's cameo in the end powered the Punjab Kings (PBKS) side to a massive total of 245/6 in their 20 overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday.