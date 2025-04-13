ETV Bharat / sports

SRH Pull Off Second Highest Chase In History Of IPL & Get Back To Winning Ways

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shocked Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a comfortable 8-wicket win in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) on Saturday, April 12 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH has risen to the eighth spot with two wins and four losses while PBKS is at sixth place, with three wins and two losses.

After opting to bat, Punjab Kings (PBKS) posted a mammoth 245/6 on the board riding on a splendid inning from captain Shreyas Iyer (82 off 36). In reply, SRH chased down the target in 18.3 overs and recorded the second-highest chase in IPL history.

Southpaw opener Abhishek Sharma was the destroyer in chief with his breathtaking innings of 141 (55) studded with 14 fours and 10 sixes. He received a great support from his opening partner Travis Head who scored a fiery 66 (37).

Chasing 246 runs, Abhishek reached his first fifty of IPL 2025 in 19 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.

At the end of six overs, SRH was 83/0, with Head (28*) and Abhishek (49*) unbeaten.

Abhishek and Head continued to make a meal out of spinners, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal. 100-run was up for SRH in 7.3 overs. Head completed his half-century in 31 balls, his second of the tournament. 150 runs were up for SRH in 10.5 overs.