Sunrisers Hyderabad Thrash Rajasthan Royals In High-Scoring Encounter To Begin IPL 2025 Campaign On High

They remained just two runs short of breaking IPL history's biggest team total record, which they registered only last year against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Replicating their last year's ultra-aggressive approach, SRH recorded the second-highest team total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, thanks to Kishan's (not out 106 off 47 balls) maiden IPL century.

Hyderabad: Powered by Ishan Kishan's unbeaten blistering century, the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in their lung opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here on Sunday, March 23, to start their campaign on a positive note.

They posted 286/6 after being invited to bat as they rode on Kishan’s century, surpassing their second-highest total of 277/3, which they amassed against Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Rajasthan Royals had no choice but to fire on all cylinders with the word go. Simarjeet Singh nipped out Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag cheaply in his first over. His new-ball partner - Mohammed Shami - accounted for Nitish Rana which resulted in the Royals losing three wickets in the powerplay.

That's when Sanju Samson (66 off 37 balls) - RR's Impact Player - was joined by Dhruv Jurel (70 off 35 balls). The duo put on a fight by stitching a 111-run partnership off 59 balls. Shubham Dubey and Shimron Hetmyer played some aggressive shots to take 242, 44 runs short of what was going to be a historic chase. The 242 runs is the highest team total for Rajasthan Royals surpassing 226 runs against PBKS at Sharjah in 2020.

With this, the SRH vs RR encounter became the IPL match with the highest aggregate runs as the two teams smacked 528 runs in 40 overs across both innings. This was the fourth instance of SRH breezing past the 250-plus total in T20s, the highest by any side in the format.

The Sunrisers continued their ultra-aggressive approach, dominating the Royals. Swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma started aggressively until his dismissal, after which Ishan Kishan took charge, quickly reaching a fifty in 25 balls and took only 20 balls more to convert it into a century. Despite the Royals tightening their defence, SRH posted a formidable 286/6.

In response, Samson and Jurel showcased some resistance for the Royals, but the required run rate proved too high. Late efforts from Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey fell short, resulting in a 44-run defeat for the Royals.

Highest aggregates in an IPL match

549 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

528 - SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, 2025*

523 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

469 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

459 - PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018

458 - PBKS vs LSG, Mohali, 2023