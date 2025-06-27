ETV Bharat / sports

These Sportspersons Ruined Their Career Due To Drug Abuse

Hyderabad: Excelling in that particular sport is the aim for every athlete, and they always try to give their best in the field. Finishing at the top is always the mission, and they give their top-notch finishes to surpass others in the competition. However, sometimes these celebrities are addicted to drugs or alcohol and have ruined their career in the past.

Many have experienced substance use disorder and that have impacted their career in many ways.

The following are some of the athletes who ruined their careers due to some addiction

Diego Maradona: The Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona went through a twenty-year cocaine addiction, which led to three suspensions and multiple failed drug tests throughout his career. At the 1994 World Cup, the striker tested positive for five variants of ephedrine, a drug used to increase energy and alertness in addition to losing weight, which speeds up the metabolism.

Before this, he was banned by Napoli for 15 months in 1991 for testing positive in a cocaine test. A few months later in the same year, he was arrested for being in possession of half a kilo of cocaine, which led to a 14-month suspension.

Maradona continued to battle with drug abuse, and his health deteriorated. He suffered an overdose in 2000, and all of it culminated in a heart attack in 2004. Despite reaching some great achievements, Maradona himself had admitted that he might have become a greater footballer if he hadn’t been involved with cocaine.

Vinod Kambli: Kambli rose to prominence in the 1990s with a sensational start to his Test career. However, he experienced a decline after rising to fame. The left-handed batter has openly acknowledged his battles with alcohol addiction, visiting a rehab centre 14 times.

Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds fought with alcohol addiction

throughout his career. He has openly admitted the accusations of frequently stepping into the middle under the influence of alcohol after spending the entire night at a party. His off-field issues often made headlines, and his struggles impacted his career and reputation despite having immense talent. The Australian cricketer was known for his explosive performances on the field, and his fights with alcohol were a constant challenge.