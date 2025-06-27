These Sportspersons Ruined Their Career Due To Drug Abuse

Hyderabad: Excelling in that particular sport is the aim for every athlete, and they always try to give their best in the field. Finishing at the top is always the mission, and they give their top-notch finishes to surpass others in the competition. However, sometimes these celebrities are addicted to drugs or alcohol and have ruined their career in the past.
Many have experienced substance use disorder and that have impacted their career in many ways.
The following are some of the athletes who ruined their careers due to some addiction
Diego Maradona: The Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona went through a twenty-year cocaine addiction, which led to three suspensions and multiple failed drug tests throughout his career. At the 1994 World Cup, the striker tested positive for five variants of ephedrine, a drug used to increase energy and alertness in addition to losing weight, which speeds up the metabolism.
Before this, he was banned by Napoli for 15 months in 1991 for testing positive in a cocaine test. A few months later in the same year, he was arrested for being in possession of half a kilo of cocaine, which led to a 14-month suspension.
Maradona continued to battle with drug abuse, and his health deteriorated. He suffered an overdose in 2000, and all of it culminated in a heart attack in 2004. Despite reaching some great achievements, Maradona himself had admitted that he might have become a greater footballer if he hadn’t been involved with cocaine.
Vinod Kambli: Kambli rose to prominence in the 1990s with a sensational start to his Test career. However, he experienced a decline after rising to fame. The left-handed batter has openly acknowledged his battles with alcohol addiction, visiting a rehab centre 14 times.
Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds fought with alcohol addiction
throughout his career. He has openly admitted the accusations of frequently stepping into the middle under the influence of alcohol after spending the entire night at a party. His off-field issues often made headlines, and his struggles impacted his career and reputation despite having immense talent. The Australian cricketer was known for his explosive performances on the field, and his fights with alcohol were a constant challenge.
George Best: George Best was an incredibly gifted footballer who grabbed the limelight during his time with Manchester United. However, substance abuse continued to be his problem throughout his career. Gradually, the signs of his addiction, particularly his battle with
alcoholism began to rise and overshadow his remarkable achievements.
But, this was not just the end of his condition getting worse. It ultimately led to his tragic death.
Talking about his achievements, he won the European Cup (the former equivalent of the Champions League) with Manchester United in 1968, and was awarded the Ballon d'Or the same year. Also, he won the old First Division title with United two seasons in 1964/65 and 1967/68. He departed from Manchester at just 27, and his on-field issues were one of the reasons, including alcoholism.
Mark Bosnich: Australian goalkeeper Mark Bosnich was one of the top goalkeepers in the English Premier League during the mid-1990s. He rose to fame at Aston Villa as a penalty-saving expert and helped his side to win the League Cup in both 1993/94 and
1995/96 seasons. He made a move to Manchester United in the summer of 1999 and had a strong start to the first season when the team won the title in 1999/00.
The Australian footballer gained weight and was replaced by Fabien Barthez as the club signed the latter. Ge moved to Chelsea on a free transfer in January 2001, but the disaster struck afterwards.
He tested positive for cocaine and was banned for nine months, and was subsequently released by Chelsea. From there on, his addiction went out of control and he was fully addicted to cocaine, reportedly spending £5,000 a week on the drug.
The footballer was completely gripped by the addiction of cocaine, which ended his playing career, and he ended up playing only twelve more professional matches before retiring.