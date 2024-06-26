Sportspersons Including Olympian Bhokanal, Kavita Raut Write to Maharashtra CM, Demands Jobs As Per Old GR

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A group of sportspersons from Maharashtra including Olympian rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal have threatened to return their medals if their demand for a state government job as per the old government resolution (GR) is not met.

Dattu, Arjuna awardee and Olympian Kavita Raut, Asian Games Silver medallist Sayali Keripale (Kabaddi), Asian Games gold medallist Snehal Shinde (Kabaddi), Asian Games bronze medallist Rishank Devadiga (Kabaddi) and Asian Games bronze medallist Girish Ernak (Kabaddi) will also start an indefinite fast' at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai from June 27, the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly session, to press for their demand.

In a letter penned to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a copy which is in possession with ETV Bharat, the sportspersons said, "All administrations should note that if our above demand is not accepted, we all players are going on hunger strike on the first day of the Assembly session."

"We are international athletes and many of us have represented India in the Olympics and we have won medals for India in Asian Games 2018. All of us come from rural areas from farmers' families and even after waiting for seven years, the government has disappointed us. All the awards won by all the players so far will be handed over to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers (Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar) and Sports Minister (Sanjay Bansode) on the last day of the Session. From June 27, all of us are going on an indefinite hunger fast at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. It is all the responsibility of the state government and the sports department and the concerned authorities should take note of it," the letter stated.

"Since 2017, we have been repeatedly following up with the government for jobs, but the government has not given us any kind of appointment till now. It has also come to our attention that the government has discriminated among the players.

"Lalita Babar, Rahul Aware, Vijay Chaudhary, Virdhawal Khade, Narsingh Yadav, Sunil Salunkhe, Amit Nimbalkar, Latika Mane, Omkar Otari, Puja Ghatkar Nitin Madane were given jobs as per their wish and the old GR. We are Olympic athletes and why is there discrimination against us? We request that we be given pre-convention appointments like the old GR," the letter further stated.

ETV Bharat tried to contact Maharashtra Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode for a reaction on the issue, but he could not be reached.