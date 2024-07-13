Sports Weekend Buffet: Kolkata Derby Centenary For Starters; BigW, Euro, Copa & Cricket For Main Course

Kolkata (West Bengal): Sporting activities are always stress-busters to otherwise daily chores of monotony. This weekend (July 13-14) is one such when the entire world would converge in front of television sets or throng the stadiums/courts to witness some of the world's biggest events on display.

The mouth-watering fixtures and on-field rivalries will be staged with renewed vigor from this evening. The Kolkata Derby followed by Wimbledon finals will set the ball rolling tonight. For the entire sporting world, the action begins as early as Saturday evening.

In Kolkata, arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are already locking horns with each other in one of the most significant clashes in the Calcutta Football League fixture. More so, because this is the centenary year of the Kolkata derby, which is considered as one of the greatest rivalries in the world of sports. In these 100 years of rivalry, and highs and lows, East Bengal are slightly above the Mariners 139-128 in terms of wins.

Then comes the SW19. Women in all whites will get down to business at the Centre court of Big W on Saturday evening. Czech player Barbora Krejčíková will take on Italian Jasmine Paolini. The Italian is the first player from the country to play two Grand Slam tournament finals in the same year. She also made the summit round of the French Open at Roland Garros last month. This will be followed by the Men's and Women's Doubles finals.

Not to forget the Indian cricket team's back-to-back T20Is against pushovers Zimbabwe beginning in the evening. Sunday will see another India-Zimbabwe clash.

The Saturday ends with the Wimbledon women's singles final only to pave the way for Sunday's Men's Singles Final at the centre court where legendary Serbian and world No. 2 Novak Djokovic will take on Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. This is expected to be a high-octane clash as the Serbian icon would be in the quest for his record eighth Wimbledon title in front of the knowledgeable centre-court audience on Sunday evening.

With India playing against Zimbabwe for the second T20I, Djoker's search for milestones will keep the clock ticking till over midnight and football aficionados all over the universe will tune in to the television sets to watch the Euro Cup 2024 final between Spain and England.

Spain had run in throughout the tournament and made it to the summit round, England looked lucky to have earned the berth in the final, shedding stern resistance from the Netherlands. Spain had to get the better of another football superpower France in the last four games. Spain looked a better side on the day, but a fixture like the Euro final promises to be a cracker.

Then, there will be a wait for a couple of hours for the curtains to unfurl for the Copa America final — Argentina vs Colombia. The one and only Lionel Messi will probably be seen for one last weaving magic on the Copa stage.

Just as a topping, India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Legends World Championships 2024 final in a few hours from now. This will surely be the icing on the cake before the sports lovers go back to the grind with weekly chores lined up. Have a happy weekend!