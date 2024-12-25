Manu Bhaker Khel Ratna Row: Indian Shooter Not Excluded From Nominations As List Is Not Finalised Yet

Hyderabad: Manu Bhaker has found herself at the centre of controversy after several media reports claimed that she was snubbed from Khel Ratna nominations. Now, a new development has occurred in the whole issue and the sources from the Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) have stated that the final list for the National Sports Awards is not out yet according to a report by ANI.

"There is no list finalised for National Sport's Awards yet so there is no point of exclusion of name of any player," an MYAS source told ANI.

Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker had earlier expressed disappointment for the exclusion of his daughter’s name from the Khel Ratna nominations.

"It was very shocking to see that Manu Bhaker wasn't considered by the committee for the Khel Ratna Award. Many former players tried to talk on this but the officials said that those people won't be eligible for the honour who haven't applied for it," Ram Kishan Bhaker expressed in a self-made video.

Manu Bhaker’s Khel Ratna nominations have been a topic of discussion in the sports fraternity in recent days. First, the media reports of her being snubbed came out and then sports ministry officials reacted to it saying that she didn’t file a nomination for the award.

Manu was India’s star performer in the Paris 2024 Olympics bagging two medals for the country. She won a bronze medal in the women's individual 10m air pistol event and then also produced another third-place finish in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed team event along with Sarabjot Singh. She became the first-ever woman shooter to win a medal for India and also became the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in a single edition.