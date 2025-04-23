Sports Faternity Express Their Heartfelt Condolences Over Terror Attack On Tourists In Pahalgam

Hyderabad: The Sports fraternity expressed their heartfelt condolences over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, April 23. Many athletes, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu have expressed sadness through social media posts.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have begun a search operation in the area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to apprehend the attackers. The Delhi Police has also been asked to be alert and check on tourist places and other important places.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli put a story on his official Instagram that reads, "Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act."

Virat Kohli's Instagram story (Instagram)

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal – India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice," said Sachin Tendulkar.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya also expressed his thoughts on this horrific incident. He took to his official Instagram and wrote, "Devastated by the news from Pahalgam. My thoughts are with those affected and their families."

Hardik Pandya's Instagram story (Instagram)

"Heartbreaking to hear about the terrorist attack in Kashmir. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength," wrote KL Rahul.

"Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families. Let us stand united in hope and humanity," said Yuvraj Singh.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. My heart goes out to the families who’ve lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Justice must and will be served. Please stay safe," wrote Shikhar Dhawan.

"My heart aches for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. So much pain. So much loss. No reason, no cause, can ever justify such brutality. To the families left behind, your grief is beyond words, but you are not alone. We are with you. In these dark moments, may we find strength in each other, and never let go of the hope that peace will return!" wrote PV Sindhu.

"Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families," wrote Neeraj Chopra on his X handle.

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent tourists on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Earlier, the Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.